Paramount+ Enters Hubbl’s Orbit

Australia’s newest TV technology, Hubbl, has confirmed that Paramount+ is now available on the platform, completing the launch partner roadmap and joining a lineup of 18 global and local apps.

Paramount+ offers a mountain of premium entertainment spanning live sport, blockbuster films, new originals, hit series and family favourites, which will now be available to stream via the Hubbl platform and search experience.

From unique stories to iconic stars, Paramount+ provides viewers with an expansive content portfolio that caters to all genres and all audiences. Viewers can indulge in premium local content, including the new eight-part Australian original series, FAKE, starring Asher Keddie and David Wenham, local original hit from the global NCIS Franchise – NCIS: SYDNEY, The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers and soon, Paramount+ will welcome the hotly anticipated second season of LAST KING OF THE CROSS.

Paramount+ is also home to exclusive international original series, including A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN and TULSA KING, with more new originals landing soon, including political espionage thriller THE AGENCY and LANDMAN, the latest addition to Taylor Sheridan’s growing slate on the platform. The streaming service offers an extensive library of hit series and films from world-renowned brands such as MTV, CBS, Paramount Pictures, SHOWTIME, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central. You’ll find everything from SpongeBob SquarePants, South Park and PAW Patrol to Mission: Impossible blockbusters and series spanning the CSI and NCIS franchises. Adding to the line-up is the best of live sport action with all A-League, Matildas and Socceroos matches available to stream across the year.

“With Paramount+ now integrated on the platform, our customers can discover and enjoy even more premium sport and entertainment content. We’re thrilled to now have on platform all our launch partners, and as we look to the future, our priority is to stay committed to bringing the best sport and entertainment experience to Hubbl,” said Dani Simpson, executive director of Hubbl.

“We are delighted to extend our ongoing partnership with Foxtel Group by bringing Paramount+ to the Hubbl platform. Paramount Australia is committed to providing more ways and platforms for Paramount+ subscribers to readily access and enjoy our premium entertainment and live sport content, and this integration on Hubbl allows us to continue delivering on this commitment,” said Lachlan Roach, vice president, partner management and business development – streaming, Paramount Australia.