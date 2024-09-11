AdvertisingNewsletter

Paper Moose Announces New Senior Hires To Strategy, Creative, Media & Accounts

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Paper Moose team.

Paper Moose has announced new senior hires, welcoming Claire Sutton, Brigitte Harbrow, and Niranjana Muraleedharan.

Joining the team as strategy director is Annabelle Rogers, who brings over 15 years of agency and media experience, most recently heading up strategy departments at Hero, McCann, and DDB.

Claire Sutton has joined as creative lead with extensive experience after long stints at Purpose, Reset Australia, Republic of Everyone, and Clemenger BBDO.

Boosting Paper Moose’s media offering with over a decade of experience at the likes of Landmark Group and Isobar, Niranjana Muraleedharan assumes the role of performance and social media director.

Also formerly of Purpose, Brigitte Harbrow has joined the accounts team as senior account director with 10 years of experience from work at Re, Traffic, 303 MullenLowe, and The Monkeys.

“Welcoming new Meese into our herd is always an exciting time at Paper Moose. These four new hires bring a diverse wealth of experience that elevates our truly integrated offering for our clients and aligns with our purpose of sparking positive change through creativity,” said Nick Hunter, founder/CEO, Paper Moose.

The hires represent Paper Moose’s continued focus on creative effectiveness and client success, which enjoyed a gear-shift with the promotion of Brad Bennett to head of client success in mid-2023.

Over the past 12 months, Paper Moose has welcomed new accounts for Greenstone Financial Services, Qantas Loyalty, CSIRO, Department of Industry, Science and Resources, Cerebral Palsy Alliance and Young Henrys.

