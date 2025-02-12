Advertising

Over 75% Of Marketers Expect Increased Content Output In 2025

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Canto, provider of digital asset management (DAM) software, has released its ‘State of Digital Content’ 2025 report. The study, which surveyed 423 marketing and creative professionals, found that over 75 per cent of marketers expect increased content output in 2025.

This finding was driven by audiences’ growing appetite for video, visuals, and interactive media.

The report also found that 17 per cent of respondents project budget cuts, while only a quarter of marketers feel they have the right tools in place to meet these new demands effectively.

“Year after year, the pressure on marketing teams to produce high-quality content at scale grows. Our findings underscore a critical inflection point: without the proper technology and workflows in place, it’s nearly impossible for marketing teams to deliver the quantity and quality of digital content needed to stay ahead in today’s competitive landscape,” Andrew Hall, VP global marketing demand gen at Canto said.

While increasing the volume of content remains a priority, improving content quality and relevance topped the list of objectives for 2025. Respondents plan to employ advanced targeting, personalisation, and data analytics to ensure their content resonates more deeply with audiences. This shift boosts engagement and drives brand consistency and measurable returns on marketing investment.

Alarmingly, nearly half (45 per cent) of those surveyed are losing productivity due to disorganised workflows – a figure that has risen from 38 per cent in 2024.

The report showed the contrast between marketers relying on basic file storage methods and those who leverage a dedicated digital asset management (DAM) platform. DAM users, the study finds, enjoy higher content ROI, improved brand consistency and smoother content distribution.

“Organisations that adopt DAM technology see a measurable difference in productivity and performance. Our research shows that proper management of digital assets is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’ – it’s essential for meeting escalating content demands,” Hall added.

Artificial intelligence also featured in 2025 marketing strategies. The report showed that beyond automating routine tasks like tagging, video clipping, and image resizing, content teams increasingly use AI to enhance content creation, from drafting text to refining videos and images.

