Outside Adland: Asad Khan’s Post-Work Pivot From Programmatic To Music Producing

In this latest edition of Outside Adland, we turn our eye to MiQ’s Asad Khan. While you might not think of programmatic media trading as the most creative pursuit, Khan harbours a passion for music that has seen him work alongside Grammy-winning artists and huge brands including Coke and Macca’s.

In 2023, he took the leap and started dropping his own tracks on Spotify under the name psydfx (pronounced “side effects”). He’s since featured on Spotify Australia’s R&B Feels and Mellow Styles playlists.

B&T: What do you do besides Adland?

Asad Khan: As soon as I shut off my work laptop, I turn on my personal laptop, switch on the LED lights in my room, and start making music. If I’m not at home, you’ll find me at a concert, hanging out with friends at a studio, or getting a tattoo inspired by music (or Batman). I have also decided to start DJ-ing again so be on the lookout.

My journey began as a music producer, working with independent artists and brands like Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Garena Free Fire and accumulating millions of streams. I was also a part of Coke Studio Pakistan Season 14, playing the synth and serving as a backing vocalist for Grammy-winning artist Arooj Aftab—an experience I’ll never forget. In 2023, I started releasing music as an artist under the name Psydfx (pronounced “side effects”). One of my dreams was to get my songs placed in Spotify’s Editorial playlists, which I thought would take years, however, over the past year, I’ve had three of my songs featured in Spotify’s R&B Feels and Mellow Styles playlists, which is by far my biggest achievement.

I wear multiple hats in the music world: singer, rapper, producer, and audio engineer.

B&T: What inspired the side hustle?

AK: Music has always been a part of me. My dad and his brothers had a rock/metal band, so I grew up around long-haired headbangers who are now bald. The moment I realised I wanted to be an artist was when I first heard 2Pac’s “Keep Ya Head Up.” The song’s lyrics moved me to tears. After falling in love with the song, I found out 2Pac and I share the same birthday. I took this as a sign from the universe, and the rest is history.

B&T: What’s the one thing you can take from your music into advertising?

AK: As someone who markets his own music and also obsessively watches tutorials on both making and marketing music, I am easily able to place myself in the client’s position when running their programmatic campaigns. The data speaks volumes and informs decisions on optimizations which I am able to clearly explain to the client. Also having a Physics degree helps in understanding data. But most importantly, music is a universal language, and I’ve met some of the most amazing people at work and around the industry over our shared love for music.

The thing I love most about music is that it can change your entire mood in seconds!

Check out some of Khan’s tunes below.