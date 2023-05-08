Outbrain Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

Outbrain Inc., a recommendation platform for the open web, today announced key promotions to scale global operations, drive innovation and expand Outbrain’s offerings for brands, advertisers, and publishers.

These appointments follow Alexander Erlmeier’s promotion to chief revenue officer in October 2022. “Evolving customer habits and emerging technologies continue to necessitate agility and resiliency among technology and advertising organisations,” said Erlmeier. “With an expanded and unified leadership team, Outbrain is well positioned to scale alongside the evolving industry. Together with our teams across the globe, our newly appointed senior leadership team will work to build deeper audience engagement to maximise brand impact for our advertisers and to help publishers diversify revenue streams.”

The leadership appointments include:

● Ayal Steiner (featured image) – executive vice president, Brand Solutions – overseeing development of innovative solutions for brands and agencies looking to drive measurable outcomes and deeper engagement with audiences.

● Stephanie Himoff – executive vice president, Global Publishers – leading our strategic publisher initiatives on a global scale.

● Sarah Baird – senior vice president, Revenue Operations – leading revenue operations and enablement functions to provide strategies designed to support clients at scale.

● Craig Hughes – senior vice president, Corporate Development and Strategy; general manager, Video – driving Outbrain’s video strategy and business globally, and managing strategic initiatives and partnerships to deepen Outbrain’s industry presence.

● Klaus Ludemann – senior vice president, Programmatic and Partnerships – managing programmatic partnerships and adoption in service of advertisers and publishers.

● Guy Yagur – senior vice president, Global Performance and Growth Revenue – leading a newly centralised global hub focused on supporting and scaling performance-based and DIY customers.

“We are moving with full force and are taking important steps to align our business model to best fit the evolving needs of brands, advertisers and publishers while seizing new opportunities for revenue and product growth,” said David Kostman Co-CEO, Outbrain.

“These appointments are an essential part of our plan to scale our business effectively and efficiently and enable Outbrain to integrate emerging technologies aimed at advancing the industry and driving value for our customers.”

In addition, Outbrain announced the appointment of Amrita de la Peña, former general manager, APAC at Sprout Social and head of global brands for JAPAC at Twitter, to serve as Managing Director, APAC.