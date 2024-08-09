Optus Sport Joins Hubbl For Integrated Sport Viewing Experience

Hubbl has announced Optus Sport is now available on the platform, significantly expanding the platform’s sport offering.

The addition of Optus Sport means that premium sport and entertainment content from 17 global and local apps is now easily accessible and discoverable on a single-user interface for all Hubbl device customers.

With Optus Sport now available on Hubbl, customers will be able to experience every match of the Premier League just in time for the first game on 17 August and enjoy the action of the Emirates FA Cup, J-League, Barclays Women’s Super League, National Women’s Soccer League, K-League, DFB-Pokal, and DFB Pokal-Frauen and hundreds of international matches.

“As we continue to roll out our pipeline of updates and innovation we’re excited to welcome the newest partner onboard, Optus Sport joining Hubbl now takes our sport offering to new heights,” said Dani Simpson, executive director of Hubbl.

Through Hubbl’s fusion experience and because of its extensive lineup of apps, customers can also experience sport viewing like never before. Hubbl makes it easy to jump to different sport games, catch up on matches, and deep dive into different sporting codes, teams, and players on a single interface.

“With increased convenience and content choice, customers will have unrivalled access to Australian and international sporting events across the platform,” added Simpson.

“Hot on the heels of the successful live and exclusive broadcast of EURO 2024 and Copa América 2024, Optus Sport is now readying itself for the return of the Premier League, so we are excited to launch the Optus Sport app on Hubbl, which will provide Optus Sport subscribers with even more ways to enjoy the world’s best football,” said Howard Rees, head of Optus Sport.