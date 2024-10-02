Campaigns

Optus Is “All In” For Small Businesses In New Campaign Via Emotive

Optus is doubling down on its commitment to the Australian small business community, launching a new, integrated campaign and platform, We’re All In.

With 24/7 online support from real people and a community of local business experts – all backed by an award-winning network – there’s no doubt Optus are ‘all in’ on supporting the Aussie small business community.

The campaign acknowledges the ever-growing demands on small businesses and the reality that it’s the communities that form around them that enable their success. Optus is committed to having their back and becoming an integral part of their support crew, so small business owners can get on with running their business and leave the tech support to Optus whenever they need it.

In addition to the ATL campaign, Optus Business has renewed its Shark Tank partnership in 2024 and launched a strategic partnership with Smart Company.

“When we say we’re all in’ it’s much more than an advertising line. It’s a commitment we’re making to our small business customers. We’ve done a huge amount of work behind the scenes to create a more seamless experience for our customers. We continue to make huge strides with our award-winning network, and we’ll continue to invest in our FutureFit program aimed at providing small businesses with the necessary digital skills they need to thrive. So, when we say ‘we’re all in’ for small business, we really mean it,” said Alexandra Sloane, senior director, marketing, enterprise and business, Optus.

“There’s a lovely truth in the help and support small business owners need to run a small business. From friends, family, partners and business experts like Optus all leaning in, lending a hand and being there when they’re needed most. We wanted to bring that story to life with some warmth and understanding that will hopefully engage the small business community,” said Darren Wright, group creative director, Emotive.

The campaign is rolling out nationally across TV (30” & 15” assets), OOH, Digital, Social, owned assets and in retail stores from 29th September. Shark Tank returns to air mid-October, and integrated Business content is rolling out with Smart Company throughout the year.

CREDITS
Client: Optus
Senior Director Marketing, Enterprise & Business: Alexandra Sloane
Associate Director Enterprise & Business Brand: David Hustwit
Creative: Emotive
CEO & Founder: Simon Joyce
Managing Partner & CSO: Michael Hogg
Client Service Director: Andrea Dalton Doran
Senior Account Director: Zoé Hartas
Strategy Director: Gerad Petherbridge
Group Creative Director: Darren Wright
Senior Creative Director (Art Director): Paul Sharp
Creative Director (Copywriter): Kat Topp
Head of Production: Hayley Ritz-Pelling
Post Production Manager: Rebecca Love Williams
Senior Producers: Michael Hollis & Cate Hartmann
Senior Editor: Sam Gadsden
Head of Design: Daniel Mortensen
Designer & Animator: Eunice Nie
Production: Good Oil
Director: Adam Stevens
Line Producer: Catherine Warner
Executive Producer: Sam Long
DOP: Crighton Bone
Production Design: Jeremy Fuller
Casting: Stevie Ray at McGregor Casting
Post Production: Arc Edit
Sound Studio: Electric Sheep Music
Music Composition: Resonance / Massive Music

