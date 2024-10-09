CampaignsNewsletter

Optus Delivers Challenger Spirit In Latest Campaign Via Emotive

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
Hot on the heels of launching Australia’s first ever commitment free network trial, Optus is bringing three new propositions to market each solving a known customer constraint.

The product propositions represent different parts of the business – Prepaid, Postpaid and Home Internet – and appeal to different audience needs. However, the ambition is far bigger than just to drive sales and convert current demand. As a suite, they represent an Optus brand intent on delivering great value and challenging the status quo with simple product experience.

“This work is Optus on the front-foot. Following on from our Network Trial launch in July, we’re showing customers that Optus offers incredible value and simple experiences that are unique in the category. This is not about promoting products in lieu of brand, it’s about using our strong product propositions to drive growth and brand together with a focus on customer needs and wants at the core,” said Cam Luby, head of consumer marketing, Optus.

The conscious effort to launch disruptive products to build the brand’s challenger credentials extends to Optus’ approach to advertising them. With the different spots featuring characters ranging from an eshay upgrade fairy to a fox puppet, this isn’t your average product campaign.

“We’re picking up where we left off with the Optus ‘No catch’ campaign, with a bunch of products that people will actually like and are genuinely helpful. This campaign sees people in instantly recognisable scenarios and then turns up the entertainment by throwing in a fox puppet, eshay fairy and amped up nana, all beautifully orchestrated by Ariel and the Scoundrel team,” said Darren Wright, group creative director, Emotive.

The campaign includes three 30” ads – one for each product proposition, with various cutdowns. And to follow, the campaign will extend into social via bespoke creative built purposefully for format and channel, in collaboration with TikTok. All this is complemented by a full suite of OOH, digital and retail comms courtesy of Optus’ internal Yes Agency, and media supported by UM.

“With three products that deliver on the brand strategy, the advertising part gets a lot easier. Offers like Unlimited Data on Weekends and Early Phone Upgrades are disruptive, compelling and represent great value, so they’re not only sales drivers, they communicate Optus’ re-found challenger spirit. We just made them as unmissable as possible,” Michael Hogg, managing partner and head of strategy, Emotive.

The campaign goes live 10th October 2024.

