OpenX Achieves SBTi Net-Zero Standard Requirements
Validation from environmental consultancy RSK review confirms an emissions reduction of 96 per cent from 2018 to 2022, across all three types of emissions scopes
OpenX Technologies, Inc., one of the world’s leading omnichannel sell-side platforms, today announced that it is the first company in the advertising, technology, and media sectors to receive independent verification that it has met the key requirements of the Net-Zero Standard established by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in October 2021.
SBTi verified the OpenX science-based net-zero target “to reduce scope 1+2+3 emissions 90 per cent by 2027 from a 2018 base year” in June 2022. OpenX has worked with RSK Group, one of the world’s leading environmental consultancies, who have provided a formal assurance statement concluding, “OpenX has fulfilled the key requirements for the SBTi Net-Zero Standards.”
“RSK has assessed that the OpenX 2018 greenhouse gas inventory has been calculated in alignment with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol. When comparing this to the 2021 footprint (verified by another consultant, LRQA), a difference is seen shows a 98.6 per cent reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions (meeting the Near Term SBTi target) and a 96.3 per cent reduction in all three scopes emissions between 2018 and 2021 (meeting the Long Term SBTi target),” said Dominic Walkling, Associate Director, Carbon Management and Sustainability at RSK.
“OpenX is consistently a leader in sustainability, which is an important factor in our continued partnership. OpenX goes well beyond the current industry norm of carbon offsets, they were the first adTech company to achieve carbon neutral status by investing in more sustainable technology and operations and delivering measurable reductions in carbon emissions. We congratulate them on their recent Net Zero status. When our partners reduce their carbon footprint, our clients and the environment benefit, which is tremendously important as we all work towards a more sustainable future for advertising,” said Jean-Marc Papin, SVP Media Technology and Data at Horizon Media.
SBTi is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science. It is focused on accelerating companies across the world to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050. The initiative is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments.
RSK first verified OpenX’s calculations for its 2018 baseline emissions and compared them to the 2021 emissions previously verified by LRQA. RSK’s review confirmed a reduction of 96 per cent from 2018 to 2021, across all three types of emissions scopes. This dramatic reduction was due to several factors including a holistic multi-year effort to move from on-premises data centres to an energy-efficient cloud-based platform using renewable energy, reduced office space, the implementation of a remote-first work policy, as well as a general revision of the business travel. Both OpenX’s 2018 baseline emissions inventory and the previously LRQA-verified 2021 inventory numbers are in the process of being publicly disclosed through The Climate Registry, one of the most rigorous registries in the world.
“We have focused on attaining the highest level of established global sustainability standards by working with organizations like RSK and SBTi on our path to Net-Zero. Climate change is a critical global issue and our achievement is just one small part of the journey we are all taking together to make advertising a sustainable industry. We are sharing our story with the hope of demonstrating that it is possible to achieve the Net-Zero targets. We’re excited to continue to focus on our low carbon footprint and to collaborate with brands, agencies, industry bodies, and other technology companies, as we all work collectively to lower carbon emissions across industries” said OpenX chief executive officer John Gentry.
About OpenX
OpenX is a sell-side platform that is a leader in advertising technology, and is helping to create a world where the open web thrives. The company powers advertising on web, mobile, and connected TV formats, enabling marketers to reach their target audience across OpenX’s global network of publishers. OpenX works with more than 130,000 premium publishers and receives more than 300 billion ad requests every day. OpenX has been certified as a CarbonNeutral® company and in January of 2023, announced that it was the first company in the advertising, technology, and media sectors to achieve independent validation for having fulfilled their net-zero targets.
Please login with linkedin to commentopenx Sustainability
Latest News
Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program
The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.
B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia
Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]
UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]
“Gormless Set Of Teeth With Human Attached” – Hilarious Pomeranz Polemic On The Bachelor
There's three things B&T can never get enough of - alcohol (given), long lunch (paid for) & the glorious Ms Pomeranz.
Troye Sivan Fronts Calvin Klein’s Local Pride Campaign “This Is Love”
Do you like looking at attractive people in their underpants while pretending it's "project research"? Perve away here.
Magnum & Co Changes Name To Hopeful Monsters
Fed up with being mistaken for overpriced ice-cream & large condoms, Magnum & Co decides on badly needed name change.
The Baby-Mother Of All Jeans, Levi’s, Debuts Witty Anniversary Campaign
Who hasn't got a pair of old Levi's stashed in the cupboard alongside a juvenile diary & shredded photos of your ex?
Non-Alcoholic Booze Brand Inks Deal With Sydney Uni
Sydney Uni students can now choose an array of non-alcoholic drinks. How anyone's going to get a root is anyone's guess.
Aussie Trio Turn Kanye Merch Into Yarmulkes
If Kanye thought 2022 was the year from hell, as you'll read here, 2023's off to a bad start too.
The IMAA Hosts Industry Event ‘Operation Kickoff’ To Kickoff 2023
Indie agency association IMAA hosts inaugural conference. Holding company execs seen in crowd in wigs & moustaches.
News Corp Cuts Jobs, Ditches Staff Perks, As Revenues & Income Drops
Work at News Corp? Well, it appears Rupert is having no more of you swanning about in your silk robe stuffing caviar.
Sling & Stone Takes A Big Bite Out Of Krispy Kreme’s PR
As an idea to make Krispy Kreme even more addictive, they should start putting heroin in them.
John Travolta Serves Up Grease-Inspired Super Bowl Stinker; As P. Diddy Saves The Day
There are two schools of thought on Grease - loved it, hated it or you've not seen it. Which is actually three schools.
TV Ratings Thursday: Home And Away Helps Seven Win Night
A lack of acting skills apparently no impediment to TV success, as the beauties of Home & Away push Seven to a win.
Meta Acquires Developer Of VR Fitness App Supernatural Following FTC Lawsuit
It appears the metaverse is coming for your fitness now too, seemingly unconcerned about your unused gym membership.
The Oz Names Kate Racovolis To Lead Its Media & Marketing Growth Agenda
You could say The Australian's Growth Agenda is almost a rival to B&T. Still, we're confident we'd win any dance off.
Fabric Renames Sydney’s Queen Victoria Building For World Pride
Think Sydney goes uber gay at Christmas? You ain't seen nothing yet with WorldPride kicking off next week.
SCA Pinches GroupM’s Seb Rennie As Executive Head – LiSTNR Commercial
GroupM's Seb Rennie shifts over to the radio biz, claiming the move is "music to my ears!"
Bohemia Unveils New Positioning & New Focus On “Handcrafted Memorable Media”
B&T was a lucky attendee at last night's Bohemia party. We've still got the arancinis in our coat pocket this morning.
Bastion Nabs Deloitte’s Tim Den Braber
Deloitte's Tim Den Braber joins Bastion. Confesses he still wears his Deloitte tracksuit when washing the car.
Study: The Number Of Influencers Impacted By Fraud Continues To Decrease
Study reveals influencers less likely to be impacted by fraud. Hasn't stopped more fraudulent influencers, however.
Stellar Named PR Agency For Bathers’ Pavilion’s L’Enclume Residency
Admittedly, this one's purely for the foodies among B&T's readership. As for B&T, we're more garbage gutsies, really.
Why The Push Towards Sustainability Is An Opportunity For Publishers In 2023
This expert argues we shouldn't look at sustainability as having to put a fourth bin out but, rather, as an opportunity.
News Corp Unveils New Look Body+Soul
Do you only buy the Sunday papers for the latest anal cleanse diet? There's exciting news with this relaunch.
Federal Government Announces Public Hearing Into Restrictions On Gambling Ads
Government announces public hearing into gambling ads. B&T has enquired about the availability of bar & TAB facilities.
Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]
Hootsuite Unveils Its 2023 Social Media Marketing Resolutions
Want to brush-up on your social media marketing skills? Well, this offers more brush than Bunnings' broom aisle.
Melissa McCarthy Fronts New Booking.com Campaign Via Zulu Alpha Kilo
Does brain say "tropical holiday" yet bank balance says "you're deadset broke"? Find something in this Booking.com ad.
Publicis Sapient Acquires Tquila ANZ To Expand Salesforce Capabilities
B&T's not exactly sure how to correctly pronounce Tquila. That said, we have had tequila with a few Es in the past.
TV Ratings Wednesday: MAFS Takes Overall Win With Cheating Scandal
There's been a cheating scandal on MAFS! B&T believed that was the entire premise of the show in the first place.
TikTok & Dymocks Team Up For On- And Offline Retail Campaign
Just by stepping into a Dymocks, you immediately feel smarter. Like stepping into a KFC, you immediately feel fatter.
Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]
French Road Safety Ad Dismantles Toxic Masculinity & Tugs At The Heart Strings
Do you tailgate, speed, fail to indicate? Become less of a dickhead with this French road safety spot.
Aussies Set To Blow $485 million On Valentine’s Day Or $118 Each
B&T has our usual Valentine's plans - drink a bottle of gin & phone an ex at 3am to tell them what we really think.
Blue Steel Returns! Ben Stiller Reprises Derek Zoolander For Pepsi’s Super Bowl Spot
Derek Zoolander returns! Thankfully, it's the Derek from the original & not the one from 2016's diabolical Zoolander 2.