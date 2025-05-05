oOh!media Wins Transurban Large Format Motorway Sites Across Australia

oOh!media announces its win of Transurban’s Melbourne and Brisbane motorway contracts with large format billboards across Australia.

Following a multi-market competitive large format Out of Home tender, oOh! has secured 42 premium motorway sites, 22 from incumbent JCDecaux.

Transurban is a toll-road developer and operator, managing 22 toll roads across the eastern seaboard.

The win gives oOh! a comprehensive portfolio of premium digital and classic sites on key motorways, highways, major arterial and primary roads across all five capital cities and in the 30 largest regional markets.

“Securing the Transurban portfolio is a monumental win for oOh! and a pivotal step in our strategy to deliver the most comprehensive, premium large format advertising network in the country. It strengthens our leadership in metro markets and ensures advertisers have access to the highest quality digital and classic assets along Australia’s busiest motorways,” Robbie Dery, chief commercial operating officer, oOh! said.

oOh! will represent Transurban’s CityLink, Southern Link and Western Link in Melbourne. This vital 22-kilometre roadway connects the Monash, West Gate, and Tullamarine freeways, as well as Melbourne’s CBD, airport and Port Melbourne and includes the Bolte Bridge, Burnley and Domain tunnels.

These new premium assets follow last year’s Eastlink Motorway win, comprising 13 large format sites – a section of the M3 Freeway that connects large areas across the eastern and south-eastern suburbs of Melbourne and last week’s announcement of the addition of nine new billboards in key regional centres in Victoria.

In Brisbane and its surrounds, oOh! is further expanding its large format presence after renewing existing coverage and securing new locations which will include 13 digital and eight premium classic billboards, providing a multitude of new digital opportunities throughout the Inner City Bypass (M3), as well as the Clem 7 Motorway which connects the inner suburbs connecting Airportlink (M7) and Legacy Way to Brisbane’s southern and eastern suburbs.

The renewal and contract expansion also provide advertisers with premium billboard opportunities along the M1 Gateway Motorway, which connects the Pacific and Bruce highways and the M2 Logan Motorway, a 39-kilometre road connecting the Gateway, Pacific, Centenary and Ipswich motorways.

“This genuine share shifting large format win reinforces why oOh! should be the foundation partner for advertisers and agencies. With new premium sites across Australia’s busiest motorways in Melbourne and Brisbane, complementing our existing large format leadership position in Sydney, we’re providing brands an unrivalled opportunity to be unmissable at key moments in the daily journey of commuters. It’s not just about reach – it’s about delivering consistent, high-quality locations that drive results, and this win reinforces why agencies and clients should start with oOh!,” Mark Fairhurst, chief revenue officer, oOh! said.

“We are excited to partner with oOh!media in this landmark agreement. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing safe, reliable, and high-quality assets across our motorway network. By leveraging oOh!’s extensive expertise and innovative approach, we are confident that this partnership will enhance the experience for commuters and deliver value to our stakeholders,” Simon Harwood, head of commercial (Australia), Transurban added.