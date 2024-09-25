OOh!media & Tennis Australia Serve Up Out Of Home Australian Open Integration

oOh!media is offering advertisers brand integration opportunities by blending creative with Australian Open (AO) visuals and live tournament updates, integrating brands’ messages with AO content.

With full placement exclusivity, providing utility to tennis fans while showcasing commercial messages in brand-safe environments, oOh! will keep fans up to date with pre-game fixtures, live score updates, and final match scores, as well as highlighting the best action from the tournament.

“oOh! is excited to partner with Tennis Australia. We know that millions of Australians love the Australian Open and we can’t wait to bring more moments from this iconic event to the masses across the nation, delivering unmissable brand experiences and giving real value to tennis fans. With our new creative templates and expanded network, we’re helping brands build fame in new and innovative ways. This level of integration is a great opportunity for brands to connect with audiences at scale, for one of the world’s most popular sporting events,” said Chris Freel, oOh! group director, sales.

oOh! is also expanding the reach of the Australian Open across its digital national out of home network, allowing tennis fans to engage at more locations and more touch points throughout the country. This includes oOh!’s office, fly street road, and retail environments.

oOh! will introduce the Australian Open to new commuter environments in Sydney, including locations such as the recently launched Woollahra Council, Sydney Metro, and the Martin Place retail precinct. These new placements offer brands unprecedented access to buy across multiple audiences at scale and across multiple high-traffic areas.

oOh! signed a multi-year out of home partnership with Tennis Australia in 2023 to serve up all the action from the Australian Open. At this year’s event more than one million fans attended the two-week tournament, injecting $482 million into the Melbourne hospitality and tourism sector, with more than 1.5 million passengers moving through Melbourne Airport over its two weeks.