oOh!media Scoops Inaugural IMAA Media Partner Of The Year Award

Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), announced the winners of its inaugural IMAA Awards for Media Partners at an event held at Sydney’s Kitty Hawk Bar.

Lead image: Jacquie Alley, chief operating officer, The Media Store & IMAA chair; Tim Elder, oOh!media’s national head of sales – direct, independent and boutique

The awards aim to recognise the important role media owners play in supporting independent media agencies and their clients.

The event was attended by more than 120 independent media agency leaders and media partners with the IMAA leadership team and Board of Directors each presenting an award.

The overall award for IMAA Media Partner of the Year went to oOh!media, with the honour accepted by Tim Elder, oOh!media’s national head of sales – direct, independent and boutique.

IMAA chair, Jacquie Alley, said: “I’d like to congratulate the entire oOh!media team on winning this highly coveted award. oOh!media achieved the highest overall score based on the awards’ criteria of service, proactivity, value proposition, data & insights, innovation and effectiveness which is no mean feat. They are a well-deserving winner, as are all media partner awards winners.”

The other IMAA Media Partner Awards recipients were:

Service and Relationships Award – SCA

Proactivity Award – SCA

Value Proposition Award – Bishopp

Data & Insights Award – Spotify

Innovations Award – Blis

Effectiveness Award – Nova Entertainment

TV Partner of the Year – Nine

Out-of-Home Partner of the Year – oOh!media

Audio Partner of the Year – SCA

Publishing & News Partner of the Year – Nine

Digital partner of the year – Spotify

More than 500 independent agency members from 158 independent media agencies voted in the IMAA Awards, with each member voting on the partner who provided the greatest value in each category.

IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan, said: “It’s rare for media owners to be recognised for the incredibly important work they do with media agencies, not only in relationship building but also the strategic input, research, data and analytics, innovation, and effectiveness they provide. We wanted to change that and on behalf of the IMAA members, we are delighted to award our top media agency partners for 2023. They all play an integral part in our industry and our members’ and their clients’ success.”