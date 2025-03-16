OOh!media Expands Digital Retail Network Including Mega Screen At Melbourne Central

oOh!media has secured Melbourne Central’s retail curved wall-mounted LED digital screens as part of a rollout of 23 new and upgraded digital assets by GPT Group across its premium retail centres.

Spanning 40 meters long, the digital clock wrap installation at the CBD Melbourne Central leverages the Melbourne Central Clock, providing brands with the opportunity to connect with 53 million annual visitors passing through this retail environment.

The rollout also sees 12 high-impact digital screens installed at the entrance and exit of Melbourne Central’s station. Spanning three consecutive columns wrapped with full-motion digital screens in a high-traffic commuter environment. Two high-impact digital screens positioned above the escalators to and from the railway station have also been added to the suite of new digital assets.

Shopping centre sales rose by six per cent to $173 billion last year and oOh! added 35 new centres and 500 digital panels to its retail portfolio, which now sits close to 450 centres nationwide.

At Highpoint Shopping Centre in Melbourne West, Victoria’s third-largest shopping precinct, a large-format portrait screen in the centre has been upgraded, providing greater screen quality.

oOh! renewed a long-term agreement with GPT Group last year.

“Our continued commitment to launching premium digital Out of Home assets with GPT reinforces our position at the forefront of market-leading advertising solutions for brands. The launch of the digital clock wrap, along with 23 new digital assets across key GPT retail centres provides unparalleled opportunities for advertisers to engage millions of shoppers when they are in high-impact environments. We’re looking forward to another strong year in retail and the addition of innovative new digital assets will boost this significantly,” Robbie Dery, chief commercial operating officer at oOh! said.