OOh!media Adds 35 Shopping Centres To Expand Retail Centre Portfolio

oOh!media has announced the addition of 12 new shopping centres across Australia to its expanding retail media portfolio. The company has acquired Blue Tongue Outdoor, further strengthening its presence with 23 more retail centres in Adelaide, marking 35 in total.

The 12 new oOh! retail centres, located across every Australian mainland state are prime destinations for essential shopping needs. They include Town Hall Square in Sydney’s CBD: A busy thoroughfare convenience centre connecting Town Hall train station to Kent Street; Kingston Village Square in Victoria, Market Central in Lutwyche, Queensland, situated in one of Brisbane’s emerging suburbs, and the Butler Central in WA.

“Our investment in adding these retail centres reflects our commitment to providing agencies and advertisers with a powerful, scalable platform to influence consumer decisions at the point of purchase. This expansion ensures we can deliver impactful, real-time engagement where it matters most,” said Robbie Dery, chief commercial operating officer, oOh!.

In South Australia, oOh! has added 23 retail centres in Adelaide following its acquisition of Blue Tongue Outdoor. The deal extends oOh!’s long-term partnership with Blue Tongue Outdoor, and involves its owner, David Widdop, who will now work within oOh! to implement the commercial network strategy across South Australia.

oOh! continues to invest in its retail network, accelerating the digitisation of its centres. In the past six months, the company has installed over 200 new digital screens across the country and completed digital upgrades at more than 20 centres, including nine of the 12 newly acquired ones. Furthermore, oOh! has completed the installation of digital screens at more than 50 Drakes Supermarkets stores in South Australia and Queensland.

“Fully digitising our retail network and leveraging advanced digital capabilities and data partnerships strengthens our ability to secure key concession partnerships and drive exceptional results for our clients”.

“We’ve had an amazing partnership with oOh! since 2008, and I’m excited to continue working with the team. oOh!’s expertise in out-of-home is unrivalled, and I am eager to collaborate with them on managing the transition across 23 of our retail centres in South Australia,” said Widdop.

As a leader in out-of-home retail media, oOh! has digital assets across large, medium and small retail centres around Australia offering agencies and advertisers unparalleled access to shoppers along the path to purchase. Plus, oOh!’s exclusive out-of-home data agreement with Unpacked by Flybuys and partnership with Westpac DataX, which taps into weekly consumer behaviour across more than 12 million transacting customers across 800 buyer segments, means brands can plan and measure campaign effectiveness with more precision than ever before.