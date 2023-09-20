oOh! Extends National Large Format Digital Network Across Eastern States

Oh!media today announced the launch of seven new large format digital billboards across the Eastern seaboard, all of which are now live, further solidifying oOh!’s leadership in large format digital across Australia.

As oOh! leads the Out of Home industry to a digital first future, the seven sites in Sydney, Melbourne and Greater Brisbane allow advertisers to drive maximum impact and reach at prime locations to make brands unmissable.

Paul Sigaloff, chief revenue and growth officer, oOh! said: “These seven new sites, including our premium locations at Sydenham in Sydney and Brooklyn in Melbourne, are now live and available for advertisers to engage with audiences in Out of Home environments at scale. In addition, these sites are integrated into oOh!’s national network of 35,000 digital and classic assets, enabling full campaign planning and attribution reporting through oOh!’s recently announced data partnerships with Unpacked by Flybuys and Westpac Data X.”

The two new sites in Sydney include Sydenham, a classic conversion located on the Princess Highway in the city’s busy inner west and is the largest digital on this arterial. The second new site at the Warriewood Shopping Centre on Jackson Road reaches the hard to reach and affluent Northern Beaches audiences.

In Melbourne, oOh! has launched four new digital sites, including a premium, brand-new double-sided spectacular on the West Gate Freeway. This location is strategically positioned to capture attention on one of the city’s busiest arterials. Additionally, its complemented by a new site on St Kilda Road, linking the Nepean Highway, Punt Road, Queens Parade and St Kilda Road, and a new location at Ormond, on North Road in the city’s southeast. Together these two sites strengthen oOh!s coverage in Melbourne’s south-east.

oOh! has also expanded its presence in Greater Brisbane with a new location at Vicinity’s Grand Plaza shopping centre in the City of Logan. The site on Browns Plains Road reaches shoppers heading to the retail centre, which is home to Big W, Kmart, Target, ALDI, Coles, Woolworths, Event Cinemas and more than 110 speciality stores.

Sigaloff added: “oOh!’s strategy continues to focus on securing the right sites in the right locations that complement not only our existing Road inventory, but our total network across Street and Rail, Retail, Fly and Office. This gives advertisers even more options to connect with audiences at the right times and locations to drive return on marketing investment.”

The seven new sites follow oOh!’s long-term agreement with EiMedia in January to represent its 17 digital billboards all positioned on major Sydney roads and motorways.