Only A Third Of Aussie Marketers Label AI-Generated Social Media Content

The average Australian company uses generative AI (GenAI) to produce nearly half (49 per cent) of its social media content according to Capterra’s latest survey of over 1,600 global marketers. However, only close to a third (34 per cent) of marketers in Australia who use GenAI to create social media content actively label it as such.

The data suggests that there is a disconnect between how companies regard the transparent use of GenAI for social media content and the actions they are taking.

How are marketers navigating labels for AI-generated content on social media?

Increased attention on GenAI has prompted social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube to roll out mandatory AI labels. These labels aim to inform audiences about AI-generated content through user disclosure of GenAI tools or the detection of industry-standard AI image indicators.

From a marketer’s perspective, the introduction of mandatory labelling of AI-generated social posts has both pros and cons. According to the survey, 78 per cent of Australian marketers say using AI-generated content has enhanced their companies’ social media performance.

The majority of marketers also have a positive outlook about the impact of labelling AI-generated content. 76 per cent say mandatory labels for AI-generated content on social media would positively affect their companies’ social media performance. However, 72 per cent of respondents are moderately to highly concerned about the risk that their companies’ AI-generated marketing content could spread harmful misinformation.

Why are marketers unwilling to disclose GenAI usage?

While some platforms use emerging but faulty detection techniques to label content that appears to be AI-generated automatically, others rely on creators to self-report their use of GenAI.

Without effective detection tools, businesses that hire external creative agencies or freelancers to produce marketing content can’t be sure whether those third parties are using GenAI. In fact, an overwhelming 85 per cent of Australian respondents whose companies outsource content creation are concerned that they are unknowingly receiving AI-generated output.

Companies may not fully comply with social media labelling policies due to the absence of reliable detection methods and unclear policy enforcement. Uncertainty about the actual meaning of AI-generated content can also lead to incompliance.

Consumer distrust of GenAI can also disincentivise content labelling. Few companies may be willing to label content on social platforms as AI-generated for fear that it will attract negative attention from consumers who perceive this type of content negatively. Plus, if their competitors choose not to publicly disclose that their content is AI-generated, it could potentially put them at a disadvantage if they do.

“Amid uncertainty and ambiguity of using AI labels in social media marketing, Australian businesses must ensure that their content authentically depicts their brand and resonates with their audience,” said Andrew Blair, Content Analyst at Capterra Australia.

“Whether content is developed in-house or outsourced, businesses must vet all content for GenAI creation to ensure it meets their own guidelines and the policies set by respective social media channels,” Blair said.