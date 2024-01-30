On Device Research Nabs Allan Breiland From Kantar Media

On Device Research is growing its ANZ team, appointing highly respected research expert Allan Breiland (lead image) to the newly created role of research director ANZ. He will be tasked with expanding and tailoring On Device Research’s brand measurement solutions across the region.

Breiland has more than 20 years of research experience across a wealth of measurement agencies, including Millward Brown and most recently as senior director of media at Kantar Media, providing effectiveness expertise to a range of different clients.

In his new role Breiland will work closely alongside ANZ commercial director Mark Griffiths, focusing on further integrating some of their most popular solutions across the Australian market. These include Digital Brand Lift, OOH Brand Lift and the company’s latest offering of Cross Media Brand Lift, which offers a single source approach to defining multi-channel campaign effectiveness.

“The brand research and measurement space has evolved a lot in the past couple of decades but many providers haven’t adapted to embrace the opportunities and challenges of new technology. That’s why I’m so excited to be joining the team at On Device Research, which has developed an array of brand measurement solutions that are real game-changers for the industry. I’m looking forward to demonstrating to brands and agencies the benefits On Device Research’s solutions can bring to their marketing work across the ANZ market,” said Breiland.

Alistair Hill, CEO and co-founder of On Device Research says Breiland’s expertise will help On Device Research’s Australian clients put an end to inefficient advertising investment and enhance the effectiveness of their campaigns. “Allan is an extremely talented researcher and it’s great to have him join us at such a vital stage in the company’s growth into Australia. With his wealth of expertise, we are excited for him to join and look forward to expanding our award-winning measurement solutions to more brands and agencies across the region”.