Omnicom Launches Dedicated Ecommerce Practice, Transact

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) has announced that its dedicated end-to-end eCommerce practice, Transact will launch in Australia and New Zealand.

Transact brings together the ecommerce skills and experience from all of OMG’s agencies to create one dedicated team, helping brands create and implement connected commerce strategies and grow sales and share of the digital market.

Transact will provide clients with retail media, analytics, catalogue management, content optimisation, Amazon services, account management and direct-to-consumer ecommerce.

Transact will launch in Australia with more than 70 ecommerce-certified specialists in its team and with the highest number of ecommerce accreditations in Australia.

The practice launched globally last year and is now operational in more than 20 countries across North America, LATAM, EMEA and APAC, and works with brands such as Apple, Diageo and PepsiCo.

Peter Horgan, CEO of OMG said, “ecommerce plays a pivotal role in our clients’ growth strategies. Through the scaling of Transact, we are strengthening our market-leading and globally recognised capabilities for our clients, helping them grow online sales and share of shelf. Transact adds to our media capabilities by emphasising the brand-to-shelf framework.”

In Australia, the Transact team will be led by CEO, Des Odell; Managing Director, Mo Heidari Far and supported by Annalise Dry in OMD; Gemma Dawkins from PHD and Tom Leahey in Hearts and Science.

‘I look forward to our clients benefitting from our range of market-leading capabilities such as our Australian-first eCommerce intelligence tool, Flightdeck as part of their partnership with Transact. Marketing and eCommerce teams will now be able to see how their products stack up on 30+ marketplaces and local retailers, which uncovers hundreds of insights and optimisation opportunities for brands to elevate their presence and improve their digital share of shelf,” said Heidari Far.

Des Odell also commented, “Transact allows clients to bring their paid, owned, and earned channels together, in one place. We’ve already seen some great results with clients who have partnered with Transact, such as one of our FMCG clients who recently doubled their online retail sales in just nine months.”