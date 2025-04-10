OMD: Audio Listenership Up 31% But Missed Opportunity With 75% Of Ads Focused Solely On Lower-Funnel

OMD’s Mette Breith, head of marketing intelligence and Thad King, national head of planning, reckon there’s a big missed opportunity with audio advertising—and they have the numbers to prove it.

OMD’s commitment to innovation drives us to challenge the status quo to deliver on creating ‘what’s next’ for our clients. This dedication drove the development of Australia’s largest independent audio study, conducted by OMD in partnership with the industry’s leading audio partners. Our meticulous exploration of trends shaping audio listenership behaviour across radio, podcasts and music since 2020 involved surveying over 21,000 commercial audio listeners, revealing insights that can transform audio campaigns and maximise their potential.

The Untapped Potential of Audio Advertising

Our longitudinal study underscores the growing importance of audio in daily life and highlights a critical issue: the majority of audio advertising spend is underutilised. We are not leveraging the trusted talent that audiences connect with daily, instead primarily utilising the channel for rational messaging. Common practices include using extended durations for such messages and overlooking the immense power of audio storytelling that can create impactful mental images.

Our findings revealed pathways to enhance engagement and advertising effectiveness within the rapidly growing audio space.

Key Insights from Our Study:

A 31 per cent Increase in Audio Listenership: The overall growth in audio consumption amongst listeners year-over-year is a significant indicator of its rising influence.

Engagement Levels: Podcasts boast the highest engagement, with 74 per cent of listeners actively engaged. Breakfast radio mirrors this engagement level, highlighting the importance of talent in capturing audience attention.

Effective Creative Strategies: Utilising talent in creative messaging yields a 23 per cent uplift in brand metrics and a 127-point increase in likelihood to purchase compared to traditional brand commercials.

Story-Driven Narratives: Ads that incorporate storytelling and create mental imagery are 40 times more effective than rational messaging in maintaining audience focus.

Multiple Channels = Greater Consideration: Campaigns featuring various audio channels have been shown to elevate campaign consideration by 12 percentage points.

Growth in Audio Listenership

The findings are compelling, with 31 per cent of listeners across various channels reporting increased listening compared to a year ago, particularly in podcasts and music streaming. Projections indicate continued growth across all audio platforms, underlining audio’s pivotal role in engaging Australian audiences through 2025 and beyond.

Notably, 76 per cent of audio listeners tune in daily, a testament to how deeply audio is embedded in the daily lives of people. Broadcast radio continues to dominate, capturing 70 per cent of listeners daily and an impressive 96 per cent weekly. Podcasts, with their intimate and creative storytelling approach, foster deeper connections with audiences, making them a vital component of the audio landscape.

The Impact of Creative Messaging

One of the key findings from our study is the measurable impact of creative messaging on listener engagement. Advertisements that are woven into podcasts resonate more profoundly due to their storytelling nature, utilising familiar talent. This strategy not only enhances the relevance of the creative for the platform but also builds authenticity. Our data shows that talent-led ads nearly double call-to-action (CTA) rates compared to standard brand commercials.

Both breakfast radio and podcasts emerge as powerful tools for driving listener engagement, propelled by the relationship with on-air talent. Familiar voices enhance ad effectiveness and contribute to perceptions of relevance and authenticity. Importantly, 64 per cent of audio listeners express willingness to engage with ads, yet many audio advertisements fail to capture attention. This disconnect represents a considerable opportunity for brands to invest in narratives that truly resonate with consumers, enhancing brand positivity and trustworthiness.

Conversely, current trends indicate that a staggering 75 per cent of audio ads focus solely on lower-funnel rational messaging, thus missing opportunities for deeper audience engagement. Furthermore, the reliance on longer durations for these rational messages limits both engagement and overall advertising impact.

The Call for Story-Led Engagement

Our findings suggest a necessary shift towards story-driven advertising, which consistently outperforms straightforward rational messaging. Ads that encapsulate storytelling can capture engagement rates up to 40 times higher than typical messaging, demonstrating a clear preference from listeners for narrative-based content. These ads not only maintain listener attention but also enhance memorability, making them essential in an increasingly crowded audio market.

Embracing Audio’s Transformational Potential

As Australia navigates the evolving audio landscape, it is evident that engagement, connection, and creativity are paramount. The insights drawn from our study illuminate pathways for brands and marketers eager to harness the boundless potential of audio. By prioritising captivating narratives and leveraging trusted talent, we can rectify existing inefficiencies and position audio as a compelling and effective medium for advertising.

As we move into a future where audio consumption continues to climb, embracing innovative storytelling will not only elevate brand engagement but also solidify audio’s role in everyday life. It is an exciting time for the audio industry, and the insights presented pose the opportunity for a new era of connection and creativity.

The research has been conducted by OMD, in collaboration with Nine, Acast, Nova, Spotify, ARN, SCA and ATN.