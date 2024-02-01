OMD Announces New Chief Product Officer & Promotions
OMD Australia has today announced the appointment of Brian Cronk to the role of Chief Product Officer and the promotion of two key product leadership team members from within.
These appointments reflect OMD’s continued investment into the agency’s product offering and ongoing commitment to delivering for client partners and their changing needs, building on the national strength and success of the 2023 business restructure that saw trading evolve to ‘investment strategy’ and digital to ‘transformation’ encompassing ‘performance’.
Pictured L-R: Brian Cronk (Chief Product Officer), James Rawlings (Group Head of Strategy, Brisbane and Melbourne), Lisa Leach (Head of Strategy, Sydney)
Cronk has relocated from New York to rejoin OMD with over 20 years’ industry experience across the US and Australian markets, including two years with OMD Sydney’s foundation strategy team. Cronk’s breadth of experience spans agency to consultancy, with an innate passion to bring disciplines together to build holistic experiences that have driven real results for clients across the fashion, technology, finance, retail and FMCG sectors. He has held leadership positions with BBH, Anomaly, 360i, Carat USA, Spark Foundry and most recently consulted with Diageo North America to develop business solutions within communications.
Sian Whitnall, co-CEO of OMD Australia, says; “OMD’s Chief Product Officer is a critical role for our partnerships, focused on delivering enhanced business outcomes for our clients through the development of integrated solutions leveraging the diverse capability within OMD. Brian brings to the role a wealth of marcom and experience design expertise that will support our clients as they continue to navigate a complex and fast evolving landscape. As a member of OMD’s national executive leadership team, Brian will lead our planning and strategic community whilst working closely with Marelle Salib, Chief Investment Officer, and Alison Costello, Chief Transformation Officer.”
Speaking on his appointment, Cronk says; “I’m inspired by the vision Sian and Laura have for OMD and their constant strive to challenge convention to create a collaborative and meaningful offering for client partners and the broader industry. Their passion but also their focus on the meaningful is partly what attracted me to return to OMD. I’m looking forward to
working with the incredibly talented OMD team to connect our client partners with the agency’s best-in-class offerings to solve for their marketing and future growth ambitions.”
Whitnall adds; “Alongside Brian’s appointment, we are incredibly pleased to announce the promotions of James Rawlings to Group Head of Strategy – Melbourne and Brisbane, and Lisa Leach to Head of Strategy – Sydney. These elevations recognise the significant contribution that both James and Lisa make to OMD’s product community, alongside OMD’s Head of Behaviour Change Peita Pacey, in driving market leading creative solutions that challenge convention whilst consistently delivering growth for all our partners.”
Rawlings says of his promotion from Head of Strategy – Melbourne; “I’m thrilled to take on this expanded role and broaden my remit across our Melbourne and Brisbane markets. Firstly, to build upon the amazing strategic capabilities of OMD to deliver for our clients, and secondly to work with more closely with some of the most inspiring minds in our national product community.”
Elevated from Head of Strategy – Suncorp, Leach says; “On the anniversary of five years with OMD, I’m excited to celebrate my next career step as Head of Strategy – Sydney. It has been a privilege to work with the brilliant OMD Suncorp team, alongside a highly ambitious and collaborative client and with fantastic creative agency partners. I’m looking forward to bringing this experience to lead our strategic community across Sydney, augmenting our depth and scale with a challenger mindset, mentoring courageous thinking and exploring new ground.”
All appointments are effective immediately, with Cronk commencing at OMD Australia on Thursday, 1st February 2024.
