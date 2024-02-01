OMD Announces New Chief Product Officer & Promotions

working with the incredibly talented OMD team to connect our client partners with the agency’s best-in-class offerings to solve for their marketing and future growth ambitions.”

Whitnall adds; “Alongside Brian’s appointment, we are incredibly pleased to announce the promotions of James Rawlings to Group Head of Strategy – Melbourne and Brisbane, and Lisa Leach to Head of Strategy – Sydney. These elevations recognise the significant contribution that both James and Lisa make to OMD’s product community, alongside OMD’s Head of Behaviour Change Peita Pacey, in driving market leading creative solutions that challenge convention whilst consistently delivering growth for all our partners.”

Rawlings says of his promotion from Head of Strategy – Melbourne; “I’m thrilled to take on this expanded role and broaden my remit across our Melbourne and Brisbane markets. Firstly, to build upon the amazing strategic capabilities of OMD to deliver for our clients, and secondly to work with more closely with some of the most inspiring minds in our national product community.”

Elevated from Head of Strategy – Suncorp, Leach says; “On the anniversary of five years with OMD, I’m excited to celebrate my next career step as Head of Strategy – Sydney. It has been a privilege to work with the brilliant OMD Suncorp team, alongside a highly ambitious and collaborative client and with fantastic creative agency partners. I’m looking forward to bringing this experience to lead our strategic community across Sydney, augmenting our depth and scale with a challenger mindset, mentoring courageous thinking and exploring new ground.”

All appointments are effective immediately, with Cronk commencing at OMD Australia on Thursday, 1st February 2024.