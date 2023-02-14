OMA Announces 50th Member

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has announced its 50th member, Gawk Outdoor.

Gawk was founded in 2018 and has been named by the Financial Review as one of the 100 fastest-growing businesses in Australia in December 2022. Gawk has over 90billboard locations throughout regional Victoria, including 10 digital signs which account for more than 50 per cent of the total digital roadside Out of Home (OOH) sites in regional Victoria (excluding Geelong).

Luke Course, director at Gawk said: “We are excited to join the peak industry body at this exciting time of growth for Out of Home. Of particular interest to our business is theevolution of MOVE to include regional areas as part of development of MOVE 2.0, as well as the ability to measure audiences 365 days a year with seasonal changes. Welook forward to collaborating with other members to grow the channel.”

MOVE 2.0 is an upgrade of the MOVE 1.5 audience measurement system for OOH media that will provide more granular data on audiences nationwide. The new system is aworld first and will measure digital audiences, as well as all OOH formats nationwide. MOVE 2.0 will be launched in 2024, following an investment of $15 million by the Outdoorindustry.

OMA CEO, Charmaine Moldrich, said, “We are delighted to welcome Gawk, our newest regional member, as our 50th member. As a small industry body this is a milestone for us andproves that improving our audience measurement to include regional audiences in MOVE 2.0 is of great benefit to the wider Out of Home community. Our members benefit fromresearch and insights, collaborative industry campaigns, advocacy and representation to government, and we continuously work to improve what we offer with innovation andtechnology at the heart of everything we do.”

The OMA now represents close to 100 per cent of the out of home industry in Australia.