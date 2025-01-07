OMA & AANA Question Effectiveness Of SA Government Occasional Food & Drinks Ad Ban

Two of the marketing industry’s peak bodies have questioned the effectiveness of the South Australian government’s proposed ban on advertising of occasional food and drinks on government-owned assets.

The Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) and the Outdoor Media Association (OMA) claim that the planned ad ban will be ineffective and does not address the complex and deeply embedded root causes of obesity.

“Experience from around the world indicates that similar advertising bans have not been effective in reducing obesity rates. Considering the anticipated impact on both the community and the industry, it is crucial that the South Australian government provide evidence demonstrating where such measures have successfully reduced obesity worldwide,” said AANA CEO, Josh Faulks.

“Australia enforces some of the world’s strictest regulations for advertising occasional food or drinks, effectively prohibiting their promotion to children”.

The AANA said its Food & Beverages Advertising Code met or surpassed nearly all the recent recommendations of the Parliamentary Inquiry into Diabetes.

“We also know from recent Nielsen research that 65 per cent of Australians felt that additional restrictions are unnecessary and 74 per cent want health education and subsidies for healthy food over additional bans, emphasising the importance of informed decision-making,” said Faulks.

The OMA, meanwhile, protested that there had been no breaches last year against 16 self-regulation policies related junk food advertising. It also said it is “the first and only medium” in Australia with an industry-specific occasional food and drink advertising policy which OMA members must comply with in addition to the AANA Food & Beverages Advertising Code.

It also said last year that its members donated more than $12.3 million in advertising value to promote the OMA’s national health campaign.

“Preventive Health SA’s decision not to partner with the OMA for this year’s Fresh veg, deliciously affordable campaign is in stark contrast to the government’s decision to ban occasional food and drink advertising on public buses, trams and trains,” said OMA CEO, Elizabeth McIntyre.

“This national month-long campaign will launch on 25 January 2025 and will feature across Adelaide Light Rail and other Out of Home assets. Fresh veg, deliciously affordable is illustrative of our industry and members’ commitment to educate Australians on the health benefits and availability of affordable, in-season vegetables at a time when cost of living is critical to families.”

The OMA also said its sector contributes more than $40 million to the South Australian economy and invests in local communities by developing and maintaining essential public infrastructure such as bus shelters and pedestrian bridges at no cost to taxpayers. It also said in 2023 that its members donated more than $97 million in advertising value to support more than 300 not-for-profit organisations.

“This ban will lead to a reduction in the investment in the operation and maintenance of South Australia’s public transport network, leaving Government and commuters to wear the burden of the cost for these services. It will also make it difficult for some providers to advertise at some South Australia’s iconic events like Tasting Australia,” Faulks added.

The industry bodies have called on the South Australian government to reconsider their decision and to look at more effective ways to collaborate with the marketing industry to improve the health of South Australians.