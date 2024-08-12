Olympics Closing Ceremony Wrap: Tom Cruise Channels Indiana Jones, Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Drop It Like It’s Hot

Au revoir, Paris! The Olympics closing ceremony featured Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Tom Cruise, who swung from the stage in an Indiana Jones-esque get-up, then proceeded to ride a motorbike through the crowd. Yes, you read that right.

The Closing Ceremony took place at the Stade de France, which was shaped to represent the five continents and their oceans.

It was a stunt-filled evening that began with a mysterious, golden intergalactic traveller wandering through a gloomy, barren futuristic landscape.

As with the Paris’ Games Opening Ceremony set across the city and on the Seine river, the Closing Ceremony was a dreamlike (perhaps a nightmare for some), science fiction-inspired light-show spectacular that closed with Tom Cruise flying through the air from the stadium roof and whisking the Olympic flag off to Los Angeles.

From the moment that the world went crazy for the Opening Ceremony, the Paris Games has seen record ticket sales and TV viewing figures, and even a historic number of marriage proposals among athletes.

Before the Closing Ceremony commenced, some X users took the opportunity to mention that no Satan or biblical references had been witnessed yet, alluding to the controversy in the Opening Ceremony of an alleged biblical scene.

Tony Estanguet, a three-time Olympic champion in canoeing who is now the president of the organising committee for Paris 2024, took to the stage to give a wholesome speech. He was joined on stage by six athletes representing the five continents and the Refugee Olympic team.

The athletes were boxer Cindy Ngamba (EOR), one bronze medal, representing the Refugee Olympic Team, table tennis player Sun Yingsha (CHN), three gold medals, two silver medals, representing Asia, marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge (KEN), two gold medals, one silver medal, one bronze medal, representing Africa, wrestler Mijaín López (CUB), five gold medals, representing the Americas, judoka Teddy Riner (FRA), five gold medals, two bronze medals, representing Europe, and swimmer Emma McKeon (AUS), six gold medals, three silver medals, five bronze medals, representing Oceania.

He thanked the spectators by saying, “We knew you would be brilliant but you have been magic…we are so proud of you, bravo to all of you!”

“We are all in love with the Games, the 19 days have passed so quickly and these 19 days will always stay with us”.

“On behalf of billions of sport lovers across the five continents, thank you very much. We will be reunited in LA28, and the Games will keep growing”.

He then invited the world to do it all again in Paris in only two weeks, for the Paralympics.

“The same venues in two and a half weeks’ time, 4,500 athletes are ready. I invite you on 28 August to the best return match of your lives, be there at the Paralympics 2024.”

The French band Phoenix then took the stage and played”If I Ever Feel Better” and “Funky Squaredance” featuring VannDa. They were surrounded by athletes and several special guests, including fellow French artists Air, who joined Phoenix to deliver “Playground Love”. DJ-producer Kavinsky made an appearance and performed “Nightcall” with singer Angéle. Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig also joined Phoenix for their collab “Tonight”.

IOC president Thomas Bach then made his speech and couldn’t resist a cheeky pun.

“These were sensational Olympic Games from start to finish – or dare I say: Seine-sational Games”.

Many speeches focused on the importance of coming together in an uncertain world marred by conflict.

“Humanity is beautiful when it comes together,” said the theatre and opera director Thomas Jolly of his stadium show about celebrating “respect and tolerance” in a fragile world. He called the Games and the closing performance “a unique opportunity to share, reconcile and repair”.

Next, Tom Cruise made an appearance when he abseiled to the stadium floor. He picked up the Olympic flag from Simone Biles – all while wearing an Indiana Jones-esque get-up – and zooms out of the stadium on a motorbike, all smiles.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers played in the background as Cruise is shown speeding through Parisian streets and then in Hollywood where he plonks the flag, alluding to the next Olympic Games set to be held in LA in 2028. Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass watches as Cruise leaves with the flag.

The crowd is then transported to a sunny and palm-tree-filled Venice Beach in LA. Snoop Dogg drops it like it’s hot, and is then joined by Dr. Dre as they perform their song “The Next Episode”.

Finally, Antoine Dupont passes the French national flag over to the French Paralympic team to mark the upcoming Paralympics.

The final act goes to French singer-songwriter Yseult – singing an interpretation of Frank Sinatra’s classic, “My Way”.

The roof of the Stade de France explodes with fireworks, ending with a blast!