Olympic Commentator Removed From Booth Over Sexist Remark Toward Aussie Women’s Swim Team

EuroSport commentator Bob Ballard has been removed from the commentary booth in Paris after he made sexist comments directed at the Australian 4x100m freestyle relay team as they collected their gold medals on Sunday.

As our girls revelled in their well-deserved glory, the cheers of the nation behind them, Ballard was not as impressed, giving them a cue to hurry up. “Well the women just finishing up,” Ballard said to millions across the continent. “You know what women are like … hanging around, doing their make-up”.

While Ballard tried to laugh off the sexist comment, his co-commentator, Lizzie Simmonds, immediately called him out, deeming the comment “outrageous”.

Eurosport acted swiftly in response to the moment that went viral across social media, relieving him from his duties this morning. “During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment,” the network said in a statement. “To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect”.

Ballard has been in the commentary game for a number of years, reporting on various huge sporting events, including multiple Olympic games, since the mid-80s. He has also spent 19 years as a freelance sports, news, and music presenter for the BBC.

The comments come as Paris organisers revel in what is being called The Equal Games—the first games to have a 50/50 split of male and female athletes. “We are happy and proud to celebrate this historic milestone,” IOC Corporate and Sustainable Development Director Marie Sallois said of gender parity on the field of play.

At a time when interest in women’s sports is at an all-time high, comments like this are increasingly disappointing for supporters and athletes alike.

The Aussie girls have far dominated the men in the opening days of the 2024 Games, with Arianne Titmus securing gold in the Women’s 400m Freestyle, Grace Brown locking in a win in Road Cycling, and Jessica Fox taking home a gold medal for Canoe Slalom last night in addition to the Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay win in question. So far, male athletes have only secured two medals for Australia, both silver and both for swimming.