Olivia McDonnell Appointed Managing Director Of Independent Publisher, General Publishing

General Publishing has announced the appointment of Olivia McDonnell as its managing director.

Lead image: Olivia McDonnell (left), Managing Director of General Publishing; Rachel Withers (right), Editor in Chief of The Politics.

This significant development comes as General Publishing celebrates the launch of its first masthead, The Politics, with Rachel Withers as editor in chief, with plans to introduce two more mastheads within the calendar year.

Olivia McDonnell brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record from her previous tenure as managing director at SmartCo, a subsidiary of the Private Media group. Her leadership and strategic vision have been instrumental in shaping digital publishing landscapes, making her an invaluable addition to the General Publishing team.

The Politics, a popular daily newsletter recently acquired from Schwartz Media, will continue to deliver its signature no-nonsense wrap-ups of the biggest news out of Canberra and beyond. Bringing with it a devoted audience of readers, The Politics will remain under the stewardship of editor in chief Rachel Withers as it expands into its own masthead in coming months.

“The success of The Politics as one of Australia’s most trusted sources of cut-through commentary is a testament to the hard work and acumen of Rachel Withers. We are thrilled to have her on board as a key driver of General Publishing,” McDonnell said.

“I’m thrilled to have the chance to create a new home for smart, progressive politics in Australia, and so pleased to have Olivia and her strategic guidance as we find new ways to make independent media free and accessible,” said Withers.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Olivia to the team. Her industry-leading skills, coupled with a deep alignment with our values, make her the perfect leader to steer General Publishing towards our goal of creating useful and meaningful digital communities,” said Piers Grove, founder and publisher of General Publishing.



General Publishing stands at the forefront of digital innovation, aiming to redefine the landscape of independent publishing in Australia. With a focus on building engaging digital communities, General Publishing aims to deliver content that is not only informative but also enriches the public discourse.

As General Publishing gears up for an ambitious year with the launch of additional mastheads, McDonnell promises to propel the publisher to new heights, setting a benchmark for innovation and quality in the digital publishing realm.

“I am excited to contribute to General Publishing’s vision of shaping the future of digital publishing in Australia. Together, we will strive to create platforms that foster informed and vibrant communities,” said McDonnell.