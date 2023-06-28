ODV And Archies Take On Old Spice Status As Foot Masseur Ad Goes Viral

On a mission to create an advertising legend akin to Old Spice, NZ production house ODV (One

Day Video) and Australian footwear brand Archies have made waves on TikTok with their captivating and story-driven commercial.

The most loved comment on TikTok drew the comparison quickly: “This will give the old spice ads a run for their money.

The brief was simple – the video had to be funny. ODV took that brief and ran.

The commercial centres on fictional foot masseuse legend – Yanderas Janderas – whose schedule is too booked up to accommodate the poor victims of flat summer footwear.

Enter Archies’ new summer slides, released just in time for the US and European summer.

“We were in stitches reviewing the final cut and the results spoke for themselves with over a million views on TikTok,” says Ruben Thompson, head of digital marketing at Archies Footwear.

The video production got a shout out from TikTok themselves and lead actor Anthony Butters was subject to an unending number of Jesus comparisons.

ODV built a studio set with a 20×20 foot blue screen and over one tonne of sand to depict a tropical paradise.

Directing the shoot, ODV’s Co-Founder Matt Dawson says, “Archies wanted this to be the best video ODV had ever made, and I’m super proud of what we created. Honestly, the most challenging part of this shoot was figuring out where to put all the sand once we’d wrapped.”

The creatives behind the commercial knew that it needed to stand out amongst a highly competitive ecommerce market. The script, written by one of ODV’s Creative Directors, Adrian Hooke, was crafted to stop users mid-scroll and skyrocket Archies’ brand awareness and engagement.

Of the collaboration with ODV Ruben says, “They’re a great balance of professional and fun, and certainly know how to create engaging, fun content that leaves an impression.”

Part two with Yanderas Janderas is in development for the second half of the year.

Credits:

Production Company | One Day Video

Director | Matthew Dawson

DOP | Matt Gerand

Editor | David Schaaf

Producer | Jemimah Frost

Scriptwriter | Adrian Hooke

Grip | Jesse Currie

Gaffer | Paul Eversden

Sound | Wendy Adams

Hair & Makeup | Rebekah Banks

Art Direction | Nat Good

Head of Post | Taylor Mansfield

Post Production – VFX & Colour | Kaleidoscope

Actor | Anthony Butters