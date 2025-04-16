NZ Advertising Agency Thompson Spencer Establishes First Australian Offices

New Zealand-headquartered independent advertising agency Thompson Spencer is expanding into Australia. Establishing a local presence in Sydney and Melbourne marks the next bold move for the agency, which has delivered innovative, results-driven campaigns across 74 countries over the last 15 years.

Thompson Spencer already services clients in the Australian market including Wattyl, Seagrass Hospitality Group, Chartered Accountants and DoorDash with the move coming hot on the heels of a landmark merger with performance media agency Reason, forming one of New Zealand’s largest full-funnel independent agencies.

“Our vision has always been to build one of the greatest modern ad agencies in the world. We’ve earned our reputation in New Zealand and proven our impact globally. Now, we’re ready to take on the Australian market with the same fearless, future-focused mindset. Setting up a base in Sydney and Melbourne allows us to deliver our bold creative vision directly to Aussie brands,” said Melanie Spencer, Co-CEO of Thompson Spencer.

“Australia is a dynamic and thriving market and presents an exciting opportunity for us, as well as our Kiwi clients eyeing their own move into the market,” added Wendy Thompson, co-founder of Thompson Spencer.

“Our ambition is to help brands dominate, not just participate. We do this by blending creative disruptors, media maestros and AI futurists to deliver bold ideas and real impact, leading advertising innovation across the globe”.

Leading the Australian expansion is Olivia Thompson and Madison Trevella. Olivia has relocated from New Zealand after working with Thompson Spencer for six years and will head up the Sydney office. As a key figure in the agency’s journey, Olivia brings extensive experience from her previous role at Thompson Spencer NZ, where she spearheaded numerous large bluechip clients such as New World, Mitre 10 and The Warehouse Group in New Zealand.

Madison Trevella heads up Thompson Spencer in Melbourne working with clients such as Chartered Accountants, bringing local expertise and leadership to drive the agency’s presence in the Victorian market.

Olivia Thompson, Business Director, Australia, said: ”This is a major milestone for Thompson Spencer and I’m excited to have the opportunity to shape the next chapter for us. We’ve already built great relationships with Australian brands and having boots on the ground means we can be more hands-on and in tune with the market. We’re here to deliver creative that challenges, strategy that sharpens and media that gets business results.”

Founded 15 years ago by Wendy Thompson as Socialites, the agency initially made its mark as a leader in social media marketing. In 2019 Melanie Spencer joined the vision to evolve the agency into a full-funnel creative and media powerhouse.

Over the years the agency has acquired four specialist agencies in traditional and digital media, video production, Chinese advertising, influencer and talent management and rebranded to Thompson Spencer.

Last month marking an exciting new chapter, Thompson Spencer merged with Reason, further amplifying its ability to deliver innovative and integrated marketing solutions. The combined agency now boasts an expanded team of over 53 talented professionals, actively recruiting to meet the rising demand and to continue their trajectory of growth across global markets.

The agency has been recognised with multiple industry accolades, including Campaign Asia’s Independent Agency of the Year, Social Media Agency of the Year and Influencer Agency of the Year, as well as Melanie Spencer’s Agency Head Commendation in 2024 and a finalist spot for IAB Creative Agency of the Year in 2024.