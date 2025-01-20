Nunn Media Wins SunRice Media Account

Independent media agency Nunn Media has been appointed as the media partner for food brand SunRice, following a competitive pitch.

Nunn Media will take the lead role in managing media planning and buying for SunRice across Australia and New Zealand.

The win comes after an extensive pitch process focused on finding an agency that could best deliver integrated media strategies that will help achieve the company’s growth goals across the region.

“Nunn Media stood out during the pitch process for their strategic insight, creative thinking, and commitment to delivering results. Their innovative approach and deep knowledge of the Australian and New Zealand markets will be invaluable in helping us elevate our brand and connect with consumers in meaningful ways,” Tamara Howe, chief marketing officer at SunRice said.

“We are really looking forward to working with SunRice and help propel their business forward. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to demonstrate our media expertise and deliver measurable results for a brand that has such a strong legacy in both Australia and New Zealand and look forward to a long and successful partnership. We are on an exciting trajectory, growing not only in scale but also in recognition due to the quality of the work being done and the results that work is achieving,” Chris Walton, managing director of Nunn Media Sydney added.

SunRice is the latest win for Nunn Media and follows its appointment for Spotlight, Anaconda, Harris Scarfe, Baker’s Delight and Melbourne Airport.

The SunRice Group is a global FMCG business and one of Australia’s branded food exporters that operates across 10 countries and has 35 major brands that are sold in nearly 50 global markets.