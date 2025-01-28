NSW Labor Government Hits The Brakes On Gambling Advertising Across Public Transport Network

The NSW Labor Government has announced a sweeping ban on gambling advertising across the state’s public transport network. This includes the removal of internal and external promotions on trains, buses, light rail, and at stations and ferry wharves.

Transport for NSW oversees one of the largest advertising portfolios in Australia, with 798 advertising boards at Sydney train stations, 49 road-facing digital billboards, ads on 3711 city buses, 76 trams, and across the Tangara train fleet. These assets generate over $33 million in revenue annually.

Despite this, the Minns government has decided to phase out gambling ads over the next 12 months, citing growing concerns about the impact of such promotions on the community, especially children. The move follows public outcry over gambling advertisements, particularly from sports betting app Picklebet, which appeared across the network last year.

The Picklebet controversy highlighted gaps in advertising compliance after some of the app’s ads reportedly failed to include mandatory details for the gambling helpline, sparking criticism and prompting advocacy for stricter controls.

Transport Minister Jo Haylen acknowledged the prevalence of gambling advertising on public transport and the need for reform.

“Parents are rightly worried about the impact it has on their kids, so it’s not something that we think needs to be on our transport network,” she said.

“With over 3500 buses, close to 800 advertising assets at train stations, as well as advertising on light rail and trains, Transport’s advertising contracts are vast. Because of the scale, it will take some time to implement this change, but we will be working closely with our contract partners over the next 12 months to get this done.”

The Push for Gambling Reform

Australia is home to the world’s highest gambling losses, with a Grattan Institute report last year finding that Australians lose $24 billion annually on poker machines and betting. Sports betting alone accounts for over $50 billion in turnover each year, fueling calls for tighter regulations on gambling advertising.

A 2023 parliamentary inquiry chaired by the late Labor MP Peta Murphy recommended a national ban on gambling advertisements to address the harm caused by “problem gambling”. While Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has acknowledged the issue, describing the saturation of gambling advertising as “untenable,” he has yet to commit to federal legislation, partly due to pressure from sporting codes and media outlets.

Last week, it was revealed that Albanese reportedly held a series of high-level meetings with key executives from Australia’s major television networks and sporting codes just days before backing away from his government’s pledge to introduce stricter advertising regulations for online bookmakers.

On Friday, August 30, 2023, Albanese participated in a 95-minute round of phone calls and face-to-face meetings with top industry figures, including Network 10 president Beverley McGarvey, Seven Network CEO Jeff Howard, Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley, AFL CEO Andrew Dillon, and NRL Chairman Peter V’landys. These meetings were part of ongoing consultations about the government’s proposed policy to curb gambling ads.

Labor’s proposed changes, initially developed by Communications Minister Michelle Rowland, would have introduced a range of restrictions on gambling advertising. The draft policy included a ban on gambling ads on social media, a limit on TV ads to just one hour before and after live sports broadcasts with a maximum of two ads per hour until 10pm, and further restrictions on advertising in stadiums and on player jerseys.

The policy, however, faced significant opposition from the gambling industry, sporting codes, and reform advocates. The AFL and NRL, both of which receive millions of dollars in revenue from partnerships with bookmakers like Sportsbet, Bet365, and PointsBet, argued that the proposed restrictions would harm their commercial interests, while reform groups and independent MPs called for a total ban on gambling ads, in line with recommendations from a bipartisan parliamentary inquiry led by the late Murphy.

In the wake of these discussions, Albanese appeared to backtrack on his government’s original stance. When the policy was initially proposed, Rowland suggested a final version would be released by mid-2024. However, by late November 2023, the timeline was pushed back, with ministers indicating the policy would not be ready by the end of the year.

Albanese, speaking to the media last week, refused to commit to a release date, instead stating that the government would “roll out our agenda as it’s finalised after proper consultation.”

While the ban has been welcomed by gambling reform advocates, it raises questions about how the government will offset the significant revenue generated by gambling advertising.

By phasing out gambling advertising on public transport, the Minns government aims to strike a balance between maintaining revenue streams and addressing community concerns about problem gambling. For now, the focus will be on working with advertising suppliers to implement the ban and ensure compliance with industry standards and public expectations.