NRL Stars Launch Westpac & Budgy Smuggler “Safe As” Range

NRL and NRLW stars Millie Boyle and Jerome Luai have thrown their support behind surf safety this summer, sporting the latest Budgy Smuggler range in collaboration with the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter at an event at Bondi Beach this weekend.

The event launched the new ‘Safe As’ swimwear range available for men, women, and kids, with all proceeds from every pair sold being donated to local Services across the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jarome Luai ☯️ (@jaromeluai_)

“We know every Aussie wants to look great on the beach this summer, and nothing looks as good as being safe feels. The new Budgy Smuggler range ticks both boxes by helping Aussies think about safety before heading into the water, and looking fantastic on the sand. And on top of that – every purchase helps keep the Choppers saving lives,” said Annabel Fribence, chief brand and marketing officer at Westpac.

“Westpac has been supporting the Service for more than 51 years. We’ve worked with the teams at Budgy Smuggler and the Service so Aussies can show their support by wearing this cheeky new range,” said Fribence.

“Summer is a time when we’re naturally around the water more. This also means that we need to be considering safety more, but unfortunately that still doesn’t stop many tragic incidents happening. In fact, 41% of all drowning deaths last year occurred during summer months,” said Shane Daw ESM, general manager Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service, Southern NSW.

“That’s why we’re so pleased to be teaming up with Budgy Smuggler to launch this new range. Even a simple visual reminder like a piece of swimwear can help people stop and think about safety before they enter the water. And it helps that the range looks awesome too,” said Daw.

Surf Life-Saving Australia advises people heading to the water this summer:

Always supervise children in, on, or around water

Learn swimming, water safety and lifesaving skills

Wear a lifejacket when boating, rock fishing or paddling

Swim at a patrolled beach between the red and yellow flags

Avoid alcohol and drugs around water

Check the conditions, including weather forecasts

Know your limits

STOP, LOOK, STAY ALIVE.