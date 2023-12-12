NRL Kicks Off Vegas Campaign With Massive Billboard

Some of the biggest names in the NRL have kicked off the Vegas campaign, unveiling a massive billboard at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The out-of-home installation boasts “Australia’s biggest sport unleashed in Vegas” and features images of classic in-game action. Unveiled by stars of the game, Billy Walters, Aaron Woods, Campbell Graham and Spencer Leniu, the unveiling is just one of the many events on the launch calendar.

The stars were also snapped yesterday attending a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings at the world-class Allegiant Stadium, where they will make their American debut next year. The campaign aims to raise awareness of the game within the US to try and drive ticket sales for the double header opening matches between Sydney Roosters & Brisbane Broncos and Manly Sea Eagles & South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Last month, it was revealed that the games would be played in prime time on Fox Sports 1, reaching a potential audience of more than 90 million Americans. Campbell Graham and Aaron Woods were interviewed by the network during halftime of the game yesterday.

The billboard is not the first of its kind, with the same advertisement being displayed in prime position at Allegiant Stadium in October. The billboard prompted a relaunch of the so-called “code wars” within Australia with AFL luminaries, including former Hawthorn president and Victorian premier Jeff Kennett, former player Kane Cornes, former AFL chief executive Andrew Demetriou and hundreds of AFL fans online responding in disgust that the NRL had self-proclaimed the code as “Australia’s biggest sport”. “Dream on NRL,” one fan wrote on the AFL Memes Facebook page.

Fox League will hold exclusive rights to the Souths-Manly season opener at 1:30 pm (AEDT) on Sunday, March 3 and will screen both Vegas fixtures live, providing a broadcast feed to their American arm on Fox Sports 1. Channel 9 will also televise the Broncos-Roosters clash at 3:30 pm (AEDT).