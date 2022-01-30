Now The Best Of Friends! News Corp & Google Unite To Train Journalists
It appears News Corp and Google have buried the hatchet on their longstanding feud, today announcing the two have combined to launch the Digital News Academy (DNA), a new partnership to equip this generation of news professionals with the next set of skills they need to deepen their ability to keep the public informed in an era of increased digital publishing.
The Academy will comprise the latest tools, techniques and insights on digital journalism, audience behaviour data, immersive storytelling methods and commercial news models for publishers of all sizes and will have a special focus on regional and community journalism.
The Melbourne Business School, the University of Melbourne’s internationally renowned graduate school in business and economics, will deliver the Academy’s curriculum.
News Corp Australasia’s executive chairman Michael Miller (main photo) said the Academy was part of an ongoing commitment to and reinvestment in journalism and its role in building a stronger Australia by keeping society informed through strong and fearless news reporting and advocacy.
“The Academy will play a role in equipping news media organisations and news professionals – from on the ground reporters to editors and publishers – with the toolkit, skillset and mindset to meet the opportunities that digital media provides,” Miller said.
“Journalism’s importance to the health and wellbeing of our communities cannot be overstated and the Academy will help it remain a vibrant and critical part of how society functions.
“Other media companies such as Australian Community Media and, over time, a host of small and regional news companies are important partners in the Academy in ensuring that news media remains strong public advocates.
“I’d like to thank Google, Melbourne Business School and all of our media partners for working with us on this important initiative and for Google’s acknowledgement of journalism’s critical importance and its value to society.”
News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson said: “We are delighted to partner with Google and Melbourne Business School in providing meaningful opportunities for young Australians in journalism through the Digital News Academy. It is crucial that young journalists fully comprehend the potential of digital reporting and delivery, but that they also be well-versed in the traditional journalistic imperative of fact-based reporting.”
Google’s director, news partnerships APAC, Kate Beddoe, said the company was pleased to support the launch of the Digital News Academy.
“The Academy will provide training on everything from data journalism, to audience measurement, right through to highly-specialised topics like podcasting,” Beddoe said.
“The traineeships will also provide a vital boost to regional journalism, with 60 students from regional newsrooms to benefit over the next three years.
“The Digital News Academy builds on the significant support Google has provided to the Australian news industry and we look forward to seeing the results.”
News Corp Australia’s group executive of Corporate Affairs, Policy and Government Relations, Campbell Reid will be the inaugural Head of Academy and highly respected journalism academic and ABC and SBS journalist Sonja Heydeman will be its Director.
Google will provide access to global subject matter experts and the very latest in learning resources.
Ian Harper AO, Dean of Melbourne Business School, said the Academy was a profound education initiative.
“We believe the Digital News Academy has the potential to transform the future of organisational learning, as well as journalism,” Mr Harper said.
“Melbourne Business School has been at the forefront of leadership and capability development for many years. Now we’re breaking new ground with the DNA, by partnering with two global industry leaders to deliver a world-class academy that will give participants an immersive online experience linked directly to organisational strategy.”
Australian Community Media managing director Tony Kendall said: “The Digital News Academy is an exciting prospect for Australian journalism. It can provide a world-class learning environment for reporters and editors to develop the digital skills for the news of the future, which is especially crucial for our regional audiences.”
The first of 2022’s three student cohorts, comprising 50 journalists from News Corp Australia, leading regional publisher Australian Community Media and smaller media partners will begin tuition on March 28.
In its first three years 750 media professionals will complete the nine-month program. A specially convened governance committee will make the final selection of candidates, comprising a mix of self-nominated and chosen participants from partner media organisations, particularly regional and community ones.
Each student cohort will be split into five-person groups featuring a mix of experience and seniority, from junior reporters to senior editors. These groups will also collaborate with one another in order to generate, build and sell stories to the course’s Virtual Academy Newsroom.
Each year’s schedule will include a major journalism conference and a US study tour for a select group of trainees.
The Academy can be found at digitalnews.academy
The DNA’s Panel of Experts:
Campbell Reid, Head of the Digital News Academy
Sonja Heydeman, Academy Director, Digital News Academy
Gerry Baker, Editor-at-large, The Wall Street Journal
Uma Patel, Google News Lab Lead, Australia and New Zealand
Lisa Muxworthy, Editor-in-chief, News.com.au
David Dieudonne, Google’s French-based journalism and AI expert
Joe Hildebrand, Journalist, author and broadcaster
Megan Chan, Google’s Pinpoint lead in News Lab, based in California.
Hedley Thomas, National Chief Correspondent, The Australian
Sharri Markson, Investigations editor, The Australian
Eliza Barr, Journalist, St George Standard
Latest News
Nib Health Funds Recruits Landor & Fitch To Launch Fresh Brand Update
Landor & Fitch Australia have partnered with nib health funds (nib) to launch a refreshed brand that reflects the health insurer’s transition as a proactive health partner for their members. Nib’s new branding demonstrates how the health care fund is providing genuine and personalised experiences tailored to each member’s health journey. Landor & Fitch Australia […]
How To Prepare For The Most Important Social Media Marketing Trend Of 2022
Trends for social media in 2022 all point to one thing; growth. In October 2021, there were 4.55 billion social media users – that’s 57.6% of the total global population, according to data from Kepios. A massive 409 million new users joined social networks in the year preceding October 2021, an average of 13 people […]
Thinkerbell Puts The Real Dan Murphy’s Life In Focus In Latest Brand Campaign For The Liquor Chain
Dan Murphy’s haslaunched a new brand direction with creative work developed by Thinkerbell. The idea retells just a few of the many moments in founder; Daniel Francis Murphy’s early life that influenced and shaped the customer focused attitudes of Dan Murphy’s today. The entrepreneurial Murphy was a larger than life character. Famous for his innovative […]
Report: Consumers Now Expect Brands & Advertisers NOT Governments To Solve Climate Change
Strategic research and consulting agency, Fifth Dimension, has released the results of its worldwide research into sustainability and what consumers want governments and companies to do about it. The chief findings included: • Consumers are giving up on governments to do the right thing for the planet • They are pinning their hopes on companies […]
If They Cannes, You Cannes: Past Young Lions Winners Ft. Mario Parussini
Entries are open for the 2022 TikTok Cannes Young Lions Australia competition, and to celebrate we’re sitting down with winners from previous years to pick their brains. This time we’re with Mario Parussini, manager of emerging technology at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CommBank). Parussini won the 2021 Cannes Young Lions award in the marketing […]
Apple Crushes Analyst Expectations Posting Record Revenues
Apple has crushed analyst expectations. revenue has exploded 11 per cent to $US123.9 billion ($A176.2 billion), beating estimates in sales for every single product except iPads. Apple, CEO, Tim Cook (Pictured above), said, “This quarter’s record results were made possible by our most innovative line-up of products and services ever.” Apple, CFO, Luca Maestri added […]
UK Advertising WatchDog Bans Oatly Ads Over Misleading Green Claims
Secretly suspicious of colleagues who drink vegan milks? Get set to add to your conspiracy theories with this news.
Triple M Adelaide Announces New Dead Set Legends Hosting Trio
Triple M today has today announced Tom Rockliff, Callum Ferguson and Mark ‘Thomo’ Thomas will host Triple M Adelaide’s Dead Set Legends with Tom Rockliff, Callum Ferguson and Thomo in 2022. The footballer, cricketer and the fan will bring a diverse show for listeners featuring the latest in AFL, cricket and sport across Adelaide. Rockliff (main photo, right) has been a […]
Pepsi Releases Spectacular Super Bowl Trailer Featuring Legendary Hip Hop Artists
Super Bowl ads are like the Oscars of the advertising industry. Just with slightly less spoiled rich white people.
Nielsen Report: 3 Of The Top 5 Australian Advertisers Were Government In 2021
Study finds ScoMo was our biggest advertiser in 2021. Still needs to spend a lot more if the polls are any indication.
Distressing Footage Of Andrew O’Keefe Screaming After Being Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting A Woman Has Gone Viral
B&T does warn this article does contain confronting video and reader discretion is advised.
MediaCom Melbourne’s Tyler Greer: Reflecting On Two Slow Years Of Fast Transformation
Transformation is both fast and slow, says MediaCom Melbourne head of strategy Tyler Greer (main photo), but media agencies can help brands see the bigger picture… Bankruptcy, according to Hemmingway, occurs slowly, then all at once. Brands could be forgiven for feeling the same way about the current demands of digital transformation. A task that […]
TEAM LEWIS Foundation Fights For Community Charities Survival
Over the last 12 months, global marketing agency TEAM LEWIS employee-directed philanthropy has channelled $2 million in cash and creative to charities. Having offered every employee opportunity to nominate a charity to make a cash donation, to date over 400 employees have now participated. In Asia-Pacific, TEAM LEWIS Foundation received more than 80 charity submissions […]
CHEP Nabs Coles’ Alex Roper For Melbourne Director Of Strategy Role
CHEP Melbourne nabs Coles' Alex Roper. Presumably for his strategy skills and not his trolley pushing abilities.
Beau Ryan Admits He Copped A $200,000 Loss By Leaving 10’s I’m A Celeb… Early
Yet further evidence today of how lucrative it can be in aspiring to become a D-grade celebrity.
New Apple Feature Set To Challenge Contactless Payment Company Square
Looks like cash is one step closer to the dustbin in what will be bad news for dodgy tradesmen & nan's birthday cards.
Steve Waugh Attends Oz Open & Goes Full George Costanza With Ice Cream
Steve Waugh eating ice-cream at the tennis goes viral. Let's hope he didn't tell Mrs Waugh he was at a business meeting.
Dentsu Report: APAC Ad Spends To Grow 5.9% In 2022, As Digital’s Share Rises To 9.6%
Putting aside monster, exploding underwater volcanoes, ad spend report finds its a good time to be in the APAC region.
Get Busy People! Entries To B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards 2022 Are Closing Soon!
Born after 1992? Desk adorned with framed highly commended certificates? Then get your 30 Under 30 entry in & pronto!
HypeAuditor Unveils Key Influencer Marketing Trends Across TikTok, Instagram & YouTube
COVID got you pining for a slightly tedious two-day tech conference? This is just as good, minus the fee Mentos & pens.
“Somebody’s Fighting For Her Life!” Hapless Skier Tumbles Down Icy Stairs In Hilarious Snow Report
Nothing says "best skiing holiday ever" like returning to the office with concussion & a splint and crutches, does it?
If Media Agencies Are To Adapt & Survive The Answer’s In Their People
Starcom's Louise Romeo says if media agencies are to survive it's about people. But let's not discount boozy lunches.
WW Appoints Abby Denham-McQuillen To Head Of Brand & Acquisition
Simply by tapping your foot while reading this Weight Watches news will burn three calories. Unless you're eating cake.
Roll’d Vietnamese Has Announced Lift-Off With New Drone Delivery Service
Like to score a free Vietnamese take-away? Do you own a slingshot and net? This drone delivery service is for you.
Uber Eats Debuts A Choose Your Own Adventure Style Campaign For The Australian Open Via Special
Ash Barty and Nick Kyrgios are both into finals & both star in the new Uber Eats campaign. Spooky or what?
Oakley Empowers The Individual In Final Chapter Of “Be Who You Are” Campaign
Oakley ads always get the heart pumping. Much like an email that reads "We'd like to see you in the boardroom, please."
Susan Wojcicki Delivers Annual YouTube Community Address
Without a hint of irony, this address by the YouTube boss also comes as a YouTube video. What were you expecting? Vimeo?
Former Seven Star Andrew O’Keefe Arrested Again For Allegedly Assaulting A Woman
We'd prefer to be bringing you some shiny, happy feel good news, but alas it's more of the same we're sad to report.
DMARGE Appoints Jo Clark As Senior Agency Sales Manager
Despite sounding like a failed 80s pop synth band, DMARGE is, in fact, a leading men's publisher site.
M&C Saatchi’s Luke Haynes Says Super Bowl Is More About Culture Than Sport
Super Bowl remains hot news even in Australia's ad landscape. Not that any of us could name a team let alone a player!