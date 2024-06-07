NOVA Entertainment Helps To Light Up Vivid Sydney

Vivid Sydney’s drone show is set to return this weekend with NOVA Entertainment partnering with the festival to include a spectacular display above Circular Quay on Sunday, 9 June.

Vivid Sydney 2024, in collaboration with program partner Australian Traffic Network (ATN), will transform the Sydney skies on June 8, 9, and 15 with a captivating drone show entitled ‘love is in the air’, as a fleet of over 700 drones form universal symbols of love in varying colours and formations across the night sky.

The drone show on Sunday, June 9 will include a drone display from NOVA Entertainment, a supporting partner of Vivid Sydney for the third year running.

“We’re delighted to collaborate with Vivid Sydney for the Vivid Sydney drone show and for a third consecutive year,” said Adam Johnson, NOVA Entertainment’s chief growth officer.

“The Vivid Sydney drone show celebrates the fusion of art and technology, which perfectly complements NOVA’s mission to innovate and entertain. And having a giant Nova Boy in the sky is also just unbelievably cool. We can’t wait to bring the love on Sunday”.

“The support from our sponsors is essential to bringing Vivid Sydney to life and creating a truly unforgettable experience for festivalgoers. Thanks to our partners, we have raised the bar on the scale of the festival to showcase the vibrancy and creativity of Sydney,” said Gill Minervini, Vivid Sydney festival director.

The concept and direction for ‘love is in the air’ is by Vivid Sydney festival director, Gill Minervini, drone technology by Australian Traffic Network (ATN) and the soundtrack by producer and DJ PeeWee Ferris.

Love is in the air at Vivid Sydney 2024 can be seen on June 8, 9 and 15 from 9.10pm AEST.

Vivid Sydney takes place from Friday, 24 May to Saturday 15 June.