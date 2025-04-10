MarketingNewsletter

‘Nothing Beats Seeing Your Name On a Can Of Coke’ – Share A Coke Campaign Is Back

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Coca-Cola is bringing back its legendary ‘Share a Coke’ campaign. The locally born initiative will see personalised bottles and return to the Australian market for a new generation of consumers to enjoy with a renewed focus on celebrating friendship groups.

Share a Coke first launched in Australia in 2011, replacing the iconic Coca-Cola logo with personalised names and returned in 2019 and 2020

Now in 2025, Share a Coke is back once again. Aussies will be able to shop their own names from those available in-store, with Coca-Cola offering ways for consumers to get their own personalised can or bottle, ensuring everyone can get involved and share the magic.

With almost 200 names and nicknames to choose from across Coca-Cola Classic, Diet Coke and Coke Zero Sugar, people are sure to find the perfect match.  From popular Aussie names including ‘Amber’, ‘Fredrika’, ‘Thomas’, ‘Aimee’, ‘Sparrow’, ‘Rosie’, ‘Arvind’, ‘Aakash’, ‘Dave’, ‘JoJo’ and ‘Buster Bob’, to group nicknames like ‘Squad Goals’, ‘Bae’, ‘Maaate’, ‘Steps’, ‘YOLO’,  ‘The Ketchup Krew’, ‘We’re Fur Real’ and ‘Lettuce Entertain You’ – there’s something for everyone.

“Share a Coke is back, and we couldn’t be more excited about it!” said Kate Miller, senior marketing director at Coca-Cola Australia. “The iconic campaign started right here in Australia 14 years ago, and in 2025 will appear in more than 120 countries around the world. Nothing beats the feeling of seeing your name, or your best mates name on a Coca-Cola can or bottle. Head in store today and Share a Coke with the people who matter most.”

As part of the campaign, Coca-Cola will be activating through the ‘Share a Coke’ personalisation pop up stations at almost 100 retail locations across Australia, starting from 21 April 2025. These sites will allow consumers to personalise Coca-Cola products on-site.

The ‘Share a Coke’ campaign will run across a variety of media channels in Australia, including digital media, billboards, social media, activations, and a series of influencer partnerships.

Find out more about the Share a Coke and for details on the personalisation locations.

Related posts:

  1. Which Channels Are Creating Success For (Some Of) Australia’s Top CMOs
  2. WPP’s Gain Theory Reveals Six Steps To Proving Sponsorship Value
  3. The Joke’s On Us: HiSmile’s KFC Toothpaste Is Real & It’s Selling Like Hot (Chicken) Cakes
  4. Playing Long: How The Nation’s Top CMOs Are Turning Sport Into Brand Gold
TAGGED:
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

Latest News

The Australia Institute Says Big Gas ‘Taking The Piss’ In New Campaign Via Berlin
Are Media Celebrates Home Beautiful’s Centenary With New Campaign
ARN Launches Integrate By ARN To “Create Massive Ideas” For Brands
Tom Manning Replaces Jessica Cluff As Poem’s Creative Director
Register Lost your password?