‘Nothing Beats Seeing Your Name On a Can Of Coke’ – Share A Coke Campaign Is Back

Coca-Cola is bringing back its legendary ‘Share a Coke’ campaign. The locally born initiative will see personalised bottles and return to the Australian market for a new generation of consumers to enjoy with a renewed focus on celebrating friendship groups.

Share a Coke first launched in Australia in 2011, replacing the iconic Coca-Cola logo with personalised names and returned in 2019 and 2020

Now in 2025, Share a Coke is back once again. Aussies will be able to shop their own names from those available in-store, with Coca-Cola offering ways for consumers to get their own personalised can or bottle, ensuring everyone can get involved and share the magic.

With almost 200 names and nicknames to choose from across Coca-Cola Classic, Diet Coke and Coke Zero Sugar, people are sure to find the perfect match. From popular Aussie names including ‘Amber’, ‘Fredrika’, ‘Thomas’, ‘Aimee’, ‘Sparrow’, ‘Rosie’, ‘Arvind’, ‘Aakash’, ‘Dave’, ‘JoJo’ and ‘Buster Bob’, to group nicknames like ‘Squad Goals’, ‘Bae’, ‘Maaate’, ‘Steps’, ‘YOLO’, ‘The Ketchup Krew’, ‘We’re Fur Real’ and ‘Lettuce Entertain You’ – there’s something for everyone.

“Share a Coke is back, and we couldn’t be more excited about it!” said Kate Miller, senior marketing director at Coca-Cola Australia. “The iconic campaign started right here in Australia 14 years ago, and in 2025 will appear in more than 120 countries around the world. Nothing beats the feeling of seeing your name, or your best mates name on a Coca-Cola can or bottle. Head in store today and Share a Coke with the people who matter most.”

As part of the campaign, Coca-Cola will be activating through the ‘Share a Coke’ personalisation pop up stations at almost 100 retail locations across Australia, starting from 21 April 2025. These sites will allow consumers to personalise Coca-Cola products on-site.

The ‘Share a Coke’ campaign will run across a variety of media channels in Australia, including digital media, billboards, social media, activations, and a series of influencer partnerships.

Find out more about the Share a Coke and for details on the personalisation locations.