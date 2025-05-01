MediaNewsletter

Not Yet Kiis Of Death: Kyle & Jackie O Claw Back Ground In Melbourne To Overtake ABC

Arvind Hickman
Arvind Hickman
3 Min Read
Kyle & Jackie O in Sydney.

The contentious duo produced a better audience performance in Melbourne as their breakfast show climbed by 0.7 points to a 5.6 per cent share to remain in sixth position among FM rivals.

However, the Kyle & Jackie O show have now overtaken the ABC, while AM rival 3AW’s Ross Stevenson and Russel Howcroft continue to lead Melbourne’s breakfast with a whopping 18.8 per cent share.

The Kyle & Jackie O show ended 2024 with a 5 per cent share, promising to tone it down and revamp the show to win over Melbourne, a “slow burn”. Recently, Kyle Sandilands said that he would pull the show from Melbourne if ratings didn’t improve by the end of the year.

In that context, winning nearly a 1 per cent share in the second radio survey is a positive step forward.

In Sydney, where the pair have ruled the FM roost for years, the Kyle & Jackie O lost 1 point of share but continue to comfortably lead FM rivals with 12.3 per cent share. 2GB’s Ben Fordham is the top rating breakfast show in Sydney, gaining 1.2 points to a 15.6 per cent share.

Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA) welcomed the latest GfK Survey 2 results, confirming another strong result for commercial radio, with 12.6 million Australians tuning in weekly.

In-car listening remains dominant, rising 7 per cent year-on-year (YOY), to reach 10.4 million Australians weekly.

The all important breakfast slot has grown its year-on-year audience to 8.9 million weekly listeners across cities that the GfK measures.

Across all demographics aged 10–64, commercial radio’s weekly listenership grew YOY. The 25-54 age group, crucial for advertisers, grew by 220,000 listeners YOY, reaching 6.2 million.

Survey 2 also highlighted more than 3.2 million Australians choose to listen to commercial radio via streaming. Notably, compared to the same period last year streaming is up 12% in the mornings, and 11 per cent in-car.

“Radio continues to deliver consistent, sustainable growth by meeting listeners where they are,” Commercial Radio & Audio CEO Lizzie Young.

“Our unique position delivering real-time connection, accessible anytime and anywhere. This is exactly what audiences value and importantly delivers a platform for brands to connect in a trusted environment.”

Here are radio ratings for the fine major metropolitan cities:

