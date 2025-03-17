Not Mad About Guinness? Kahlúa Creates ‘Schneaky’ Solution Via Wieden & Kennedy London

While a pint of the black stuff may be the preferred tipple of many an Irish or British ex-pat in adland, it’s safe to say that many can’t quite handle its delicious toasted caramel and malty flavour, nor its exquisite viscosity—at least when it’s served correctly.

Sydney’s recent heatwave may also seen many Guinness aficionados reaching for a pint of Magners, instead.

However, Kahlúa thinks it may have found a solution for those that aren’t keen on Ireland’s finest export, but also don’t want to suffer the ignominy of turning down a pint of Guinness come St. Patrick’s Day.

Created by Wieden & Kennedy London, the Schneaky Espresso Martini Glass is a hand-blown glass designed to disguise an Espresso Martini as a pint of stout.

Research apparently shows that 64 per cent of drinkers have felt pressured to order a certain drink to fit in, and 42 per cent fear judgment for choosing a cocktail over a pint on St. Patrick’s Day. Kahlúa’s latest stunt lets them sip undercover.

Available exclusively at select UK and Ireland pubs on March 17 per cent, punters can score a free Schneaky Espresso Martini by ordering it with a secret code word at the bar.

To bring the campaign to life, W+K and Kahlúa have teamed up with Irish TikTokers Tadgh & Derry and 3bucksleft for a hilarious reveal video (directed by Freddy Taylor and Philippa Beaumont), while devout stout drinker James Haskell joins the fun to prove that even the most loyal stout fans can sip in disguise. It even made an Apple-esque product demo film to launch the martini glass.

Craig van Niekerk, VP of marketing for Kahlúa said, “No one should feel pressured to drink stout this St. Patrick’s Day, so why not slainté sneakily with our Schneaky Espresso Martini Glass. At Kahlúa, we’re always looking to stir up traditions with a touch of fun, and ensure everyone gets to celebrate the shamrock festivities with a drink they enjoy – even if it’s on the sly.”

Freddy Taylor and Philipa Beaumont, creative directors at Wieden+Kennedy London, said, “We’re aiming to make St. Patrick’s Day a major Espresso Martini drinking occasion, so we’re back again to steal some of the green limelight from the other black and creamy beverage.”

