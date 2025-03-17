Not Mad About Guinness? Kahlúa Creates ‘Schneaky’ Solution Via Wieden & Kennedy London

While a pint of the black stuff may be the preferred tipple of many an Irish or British ex-pat in adland, it’s safe to say that many can’t quite handle its delicious toasted caramel and malty flavour, nor its exquisite viscosity—at least when it’s served correctly.
Sydney’s recent heatwave may also seen many Guinness aficionados reaching for a pint of Magners, instead.
However, Kahlúa thinks it may have found a solution for those that aren’t keen on Ireland’s finest export, but also don’t want to suffer the ignominy of turning down a pint of Guinness come St. Patrick’s Day.
Created by Wieden & Kennedy London, the Schneaky Espresso Martini Glass is a hand-blown glass designed to disguise an Espresso Martini as a pint of stout.
Research apparently shows that 64 per cent of drinkers have felt pressured to order a certain drink to fit in, and 42 per cent fear judgment for choosing a cocktail over a pint on St. Patrick’s Day. Kahlúa’s latest stunt lets them sip undercover.
Available exclusively at select UK and Ireland pubs on March 17 per cent, punters can score a free Schneaky Espresso Martini by ordering it with a secret code word at the bar.
To bring the campaign to life, W+K and Kahlúa have teamed up with Irish TikTokers Tadgh & Derry and 3bucksleft for a hilarious reveal video (directed by Freddy Taylor and Philippa Beaumont), while devout stout drinker James Haskell joins the fun to prove that even the most loyal stout fans can sip in disguise. It even made an Apple-esque product demo film to launch the martini glass.
Craig van Niekerk, VP of marketing for Kahlúa said, “No one should feel pressured to drink stout this St. Patrick’s Day, so why not slainté sneakily with our Schneaky Espresso Martini Glass. At Kahlúa, we’re always looking to stir up traditions with a touch of fun, and ensure everyone gets to celebrate the shamrock festivities with a drink they enjoy – even if it’s on the sly.”
Freddy Taylor and Philipa Beaumont, creative directors at Wieden+Kennedy London, said, “We’re aiming to make St. Patrick’s Day a major Espresso Martini drinking occasion, so we’re back again to steal some of the green limelight from the other black and creamy beverage.”
Credits
Client Pernod Ricard / Kahlua
Project Name Feliz St. Patrick’s Day
Brand Kahlua
Markets UK, ROI
Agency WK LONDON
Creative Directors Freddy TaylorPhilippa Beaumont
Creatives Charlie HoodLiam Abraham
Group Account Director Ollie Pym
Account Director Mychel Peoples
Account Manager Louis Haines
Head of Communications Planning Anjali Patel
Planner Melanie Eckersley
Strategy Director Brian Ritter
AV and Print Producer Lucy Edwards
Head of Irish Laura McGovern
Joint Heads of Production Rich Adkins, Amy Leach
Head of Business Affairs Helena Tomas
Senior Business Affairs Manager Alex Coomer
Design Director Phil Rosier
Head of Studio David Brodie
President Ryan Fisher
Chief Creative Officers Ana Balarin, Hermeti Balarin
Chief Strategy Officer Dan Hill
AV PRODUCTION
Production Company WracK
Directors Freddy Taylor, Philippa Beaumont
Executive Producer Anna Neilson
Production Company Producer Emma Wellbelove
Production Manager Aoife Leonard
Director of Photography J.P. Quill
Production Designer Jenny Owens
Drinks Stylist Andreas Näslund
1st Assistant Director Darragh O’Flanagan
Gaffer Andrej Pacher
Electrician David Kiarie
Focus Puller Camilla Gomes
Camera Trainee Maria Pires
Sound Recordist Matt Thomson
Special thanks to Eimear O’loghlen, everyone at O’Locclains Bar Ballyvaughan
PERNOD RICARD / KAHLÚA
Vice President Craig van Niekerk
Global Brand Creative Director Filip Kiisk
Global Social Media Lead Don Cheney
EMEA Communications Director Gaia Gilardini
Creative Content Manager Ned Paterson
Creative Content Manager Elisabeth Groening-Wall
Marketing Manager UK Sarah Witwoet
Brand Manager UK Ciaran Hayes Sr
Brand Manager ROI Andrew Dunphy
POST PRODUCTION
Offline Editor Phil Ashley
VFX Company Rascal
Post Colourist Dan Levy
Sound Designer Izaak at Rascal Sound
MUSIC
Music Company Twenty Below Music
Music Arranger Guy Farley
DEMO FILM CREDITS
Post Producer Emma Wellbelove
Editor Rodrigo Cantalejo
3D Artist Manuel Martín Gavilán
3D Artist Huzaifa Haider
Sound Designer Izaak at Rascal Sound