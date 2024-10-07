Advertising

No Tricks, Just Treats As Donut King Launches Limited Edition Halloween Donuts

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read

Trick-or-treaters across the country are in for a treat with the launch of Donut King’s new limited edition range of donuts.

The new range is available to purchase in store, or online via the new donut delivery service, Donut King Occasions for a limited time only.

The range features four Halloween-themed donuts: Candy Monster, Batty Bat, Mummy, and Dino Mummy.

“We are constantly looking at ways to bring joy to our customers and few things evoke memories of pure happiness and fun than connecting back to our childhood. Our Halloween range is creative and cheerful and will undoubtedly allow our customers to tap into nostalgia and indulge in their fondest childhood memories,” said Donut King marketing manager Raquel Hine.

“The Halloween range will be accessible to more donut lovers than ever before thanks to the Donut King Occasions delivery service. It has been an overwhelming success since launching nationally in August, with customers raving about the convenience, wide selection of donuts, and the last-minute gifting and catering solution it provides”.

