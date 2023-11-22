“No Sense Of Responsibility To Society!” Watchdog Bans Toyota HiLux Ad On Environmental Grounds

“No Sense Of Responsibility To Society!” Watchdog Bans Toyota HiLux Ad On Environmental Grounds
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



An anti-advertisement action group in the UK has managed to get a Toyota HiLux campaign banned on environmental grounds.

The group, called Adfree Cities, protested to the UK’s advertising watchdog the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) about a 2020 advert from the Japanese carmaker that its said condoned environmentally harmful behaviour while calling for an end to advertising of high-carbon products and services.

ASA agreed and banned the ad saying it ad been created without “a sense of responsibility to society”.

It is the first time ASA has blocked an SUV advert on the grounds of breaching social responsibility in an environmental context.

The watchdog barred two ads, a poster and a video shown on social media, where dozens of Toyota Hilux cars drive across off-road terrain including a river, while a voiceover describes the scene as “one of nature’s true spectacles”.  The ad was filmed in an undisclosed location.

ASA ruled that the adverts “condoned the use of vehicles in a manner that disregarded their impact on nature and the environment … they had not been prepared with a sense of responsibility to society”.

Veronica Wignall, a co-director at Adfree Cities, said: “These adverts epitomise Toyota’s total disregard for nature and the climate, by featuring enormous, highly polluting vehicles driving at speed through rivers and wild grasslands.”

“It’s a cynical use of nature to promote something incredibly nature-damaging.

Wignall added: “This ruling is a good moment to think about the limitations of what the regulator can do,” noting that the body relied on civil society to monitor ads for potential harm. The ASA can only act on adverts that are environmentally damaging through breaches of advertising codes … But the harms caused by high-carbon advertising go much deeper than that.

“Advertising for SUVs is pushing up demand for massive gas-guzzling, highly polluting cars in urban environments, just when we want streets that are safer and cleaner and an [accessible] low carbon transport system,” Wignall said.

Wignall added that Adfree Cities wanted to “stop high-carbon advertising at source” with a tobacco-style ban. “Similarly, climate breakdown is increasingly damaging health in the UK, as well as obviously across the world where impacts are felt more severely.”

Responding to ASA’s announcement, a Toyota spokesperson said: “Toyota does not condone behaviour that is harmful to the environment. In fact, over the course of the past three decades, not only has Toyota been one of the leaders in the automotive field in terms of carbon emissions reduction across its vehicle offering, it has shared hundreds of royalty-free licences, allowing others to use its electrification technology.

“As part of its wide range of global vehicle offerings, Toyota caters for customers who require a mobility option for reliable use in the harshest of terrains – those people who operate in off-road and remote settings.”

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

advertising standards authority Toyota

Latest News

Project Co-Host Steve Price Says ‘Grubby Buffoon’ Kyle Sandilands Will Flop In Melbourne
  • Media

Project Co-Host Steve Price Says ‘Grubby Buffoon’ Kyle Sandilands Will Flop In Melbourne

Yesterday it was revealed that Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson had signed a bombshell $200 million deal with ARN that will see them launch into Melbourne. Not everyone is happy about the news with radio presenter and The Project host Steve Price labelling Sandiland’s a “grubby buffoon”.  The duo’s move to Melbourne has meant […]

Australian Womens Film Festival winners revealed at star-studded event in Sydney
  • Media

Australian Womens Film Festival winners revealed at star-studded event in Sydney

An array of upcoming talent has been recognised at the Australian Women’s Film Festival (AWFF) 2023 in Sydney. The AWFF is supported by leading creative services group M&C Saatchi, Event Cinemas and Disney studios Australia. Now in its third year, the AWFF looks to support, encourage and celebrate female storytellers by giving them a platform […]

Why Closing The Sustainability Skills Gap Matters
  • Opinion

Why Closing The Sustainability Skills Gap Matters

In this guest post, Stu Wragg (lead image), managing director at sustainability consultancy Salterbaxter Australia, says Australia’s push for sustainability is being held back by a gnawing skills problem… What did you think about Apple’s recent video starting Octavia Spencer as Mother Nature? Brave and creative piece of content that demonstrates sustainability actions, exec accountability […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Amazon Australia ‘Tanya From Accounts’ To Promote Black Friday
  • Campaigns

Amazon Australia ‘Tanya From Accounts’ To Promote Black Friday

Amazon Australia is teaming up with much-loved Australian comedian and presenter, Tanya Hennessy, who has taken up a new role in service of time poor Aussie shoppers as ‘Tanya from Accounts’. Hennessy has ditched her day job and donned her finest business attire, and in the guise of ‘Tanya from Accounts’, will be on hand […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Former OMD Chief People Officer Martin Cowie Sets Out On His Own With New Coaching Business
  • Advertising

Former OMD Chief People Officer Martin Cowie Sets Out On His Own With New Coaching Business

Martin Cowie, OMD’s former chief people officer for more than a decade, has departed the Omnicom agency to set out on his own with consultancy Cowie Coaching. Cowie Coaching will offer clients a slice of Cowie’s significant experience, training them to become better leaders, managers and, ultimately, people. With more than 30 years of experience […]

Claxon Wins Deloitte 2023 QLD State Championship Award
  • Marketing

Claxon Wins Deloitte 2023 QLD State Championship Award

Claxon has won the 2023 QLD State Championship award and achieved the number 28 on the overall prestigious Deloitte Tech Fast 50 Awards last week. Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program recognises, profiles and celebrates Australia’s fastest-growing tech companies. Now in its 23rd year, it ranks the nation’s top 50 public and private tech companies based […]

News.com.au Named No.1 Digital News Brand For 10th Month Running
  • Media

News.com.au Named No.1 Digital News Brand For 10th Month Running

News.com.au has been named Australia’s number one digital news brand for the 10th consecutive month, according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris for October 2023. With the largest audience in the News category in Australia, news.com.au delivered an audience of 12.706 million, up 7.6 per cent month-on-month. With a margin of 896,000 ahead of the […]

Gravity Media & SX Global Take FIM Supercross Championship Global
  • Media

Gravity Media & SX Global Take FIM Supercross Championship Global

Gravity Media and SX Global have confirmed a broadcast and technology partnership to deliver coverage of the upcoming Australian round of the FIM World Supercross Championship across multiple international territories. Gravity Media Australia will provide sixteen camera coverage, including speciality cameras, in a broadcast and technical collaboration to deliver the all-screen production of the World […]

10-Year-Old Girl Pens Scribbly Pizza Hut Supercar Livery, Via WiredCo.
  • Campaigns

10-Year-Old Girl Pens Scribbly Pizza Hut Supercar Livery, Via WiredCo.

WiredCo. and Pizza Hut have announced the winner of a nationwide search to find an artist to create the official artwork on Pizza Hut Racing’s Camaro Supercar. Grace Lewis, a 10-year-old primary school student, won the prize and will see her artwork adorn the Camaro at debut in the final round of the 2024 Supercars Championship on […]