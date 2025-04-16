Nine’s “Breakthrough” Doco Tells The Story Behind Women’s Rugby League’s Historic Origin Rise

Nine’s Wide World of Sports will tell the story of a watershed moment in Women’s sport – the record-breaking 2024 State of Origin series in Breakthrough: The Rise of Women’s Rugby League on Wednesday, April 30 at 8.30pm AEST, on Channel 9 and 9Now.

In a moment that changed State of Origin forever, the documentary captures the journey of women’s rugby league from its beginnings through to the inaugural three game State of Origin series watched by over 2 million people, plus the lives behind the stars who made it a reality.

Interviews with the biggest figures in rugby league feature include Chairman of the Australian Rugby League Commission Peter V’landys AM, NRL CEO Andrew Abdo, Harvey Norman CEO and women’s sports advocate Katie Page, Champion NRLW, State of Origin and Australian Jillaroos players Millie Elliott and Ali Brigginshaw, and former Jillaroos representatives Ruan Sims and Allana Ferguson.

The documentary profiles the lives of current NRLW and State of Origin players Lauren Brown, Jaime Chapman, Julia Robinson, Corban Baxter and Kennedy Cherrington. While the eighth rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns and legendary NRL and State of Origin coach Phil Gould AM give their views on the development of the women’s game.

Viewers will get a look at exclusive behind the scenes vision of the Queensland and New South Wales Origin preparations for the 2025 series, with players and coaches mic’d up as at training.

“The rise of women’s rugby league has been a phenomenon. This is a story that has to be told and we’re thankful to all the people that have played their part to bring this film to life,” said Nine Wide World of Sports head of creative and innovation, Alex Rolls.

“It’s the perfect curtain raiser to the 2025 Women’s State of Origin series and continues Wide World of Sports commitment to documentary story telling.”