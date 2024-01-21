Nine Unveils Plans For Its New Afternoon Game Show Tipping Point

Australia’s newest game show, Tipping Point, launches Monday, January 29, at 5.00pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.



Straight from his commentary duties, tennis legend Todd Woodbridge takes on a new challenge as host of Australia’s rendition of the famous game show that pushes contestants’ luck to the very edge.



With only the second ever Tipping Point machine in the world, Australia’s version of the game will see Todd test and tempt three lucky contestants on their quest to beat the mesmerising device.



Just like our UK counterpart, the Aussie game format comprises four rounds starting off with the Bank Builder round – the goal being to acquire a counter to play in the machine. Each counter is worth $100 and means a shot at the Tipping Point machine to bank money away.



Round 2 is called Quickfire, where contestants have 30 seconds to answer questions correctly for a counter. The contestant with the least money at the end of Round 2 will be eliminated from the game.



Scattered throughout the machine ledge are two mystery prize counters and two doubles counters for an extra chance to win big.



Two contestants move on to Round 3 and go head to head with two questions each. A correct answer earns a counter, but an incorrect answer means forfeiting a counter to your opponent. The person with the most money in the bank moves on .



One contestant will then make it to the final Jackpot round and get the chance to take home $20,000. All that’s standing in the way is five questions and Todd’s secret weapon: his Jackpot Temptation.



Jackpot Temptation comes into play if the contestant fails to knock the Jackpot counter over the ledge and win the $20,000, and what a temptation it is. Will Todd offer more counters? More money? A holiday or car? You’ll have to tune in to find out.



Tipping Point Australia launches Monday, January 29, and will be on every week night at 5.00pm on Channel 9

Connect with: LinkedIn Please login with linkedin to comment Nine Tipping Point Todd Woodbridge