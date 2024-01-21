Nine Unveils Plans For Its New Afternoon Game Show Tipping Point

Nine Unveils Plans For Its New Afternoon Game Show Tipping Point
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Australia’s newest game show, Tipping Point, launches Monday, January 29, at 5.00pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.Straight from his commentary duties, tennis legend Todd Woodbridge takes on a new challenge as host of Australia’s rendition of the famous game show that pushes contestants’ luck to the very edge. With only the second ever Tipping Point machine in the world, Australia’s version of the game will see Todd test and tempt three lucky contestants on their quest to beat the mesmerising device. Just like our UK counterpart, the Aussie game format comprises four rounds starting off with the Bank Builder round – the goal being to acquire a counter to play in the machine. Each counter is worth $100 and means a shot at the Tipping Point machine to bank money away. Round 2 is called Quickfire, where contestants have 30 seconds to answer questions correctly for a counter. The contestant with the least money at the end of Round 2 will be eliminated from the game. Scattered throughout the machine ledge are two mystery prize counters and two doubles counters for an extra chance to win big. Two contestants move on to Round 3 and go head to head with two questions each. A correct answer earns a counter, but an incorrect answer means forfeiting a counter to your opponent. The person with the most money in the bank moves on . One contestant will then make it to the final Jackpot round and get the chance to take home $20,000. All that’s standing in the way is five questions and Todd’s secret weapon: his Jackpot Temptation. Jackpot Temptation comes into play if the contestant fails to knock the Jackpot counter over the ledge and win the $20,000, and what a temptation it is. Will Todd offer more counters? More money? A holiday or car? You’ll have to tune in to find out. Tipping Point Australia launches Monday, January 29, and will be on every week night at 5.00pm on Channel 9




Please login with linkedin to comment

Nine Tipping Point Todd Woodbridge

Latest News

Can You Turn A Suit Into A Creative?
  • Opinion

Can You Turn A Suit Into A Creative?

Can a left-brained suit be transformed into a right-brained creative? Crystal Davis (pictured), former account-turned-creative for Publicis Worldwide Australia certainly believes so. Davis was the Queensland state finalist for AWARD School 2023 and she outlined her experience of the 12-week course for B&T with some tips to help account execs get their heads out of […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Tracy Grimshaw To Host Nine’s Do You Want to Live Forever?
  • Media

Tracy Grimshaw To Host Nine’s Do You Want to Live Forever?

Renowned journalist Tracy Grimshaw collaborates with esteemed medical expert Dr Nick Coatsworth in 9Network’s thought-provoking new series which explores the quest for longer life, Do You Want to Live Forever?Can we stay younger longer? Can we beat the diseases that take away our joy for life and ultimately kill us? Can we push the boundaries of […]

Dimity Clancey & Adam Hegarty Join Nine’s 60 Minutes Team
  • Media

Dimity Clancey & Adam Hegarty Join Nine’s 60 Minutes Team

Nine’s 60 MINUTES returns for its 46th season in 2024 and welcomes two new reporters to its distinguished on-air line-up. Award-winning investigative journalist Dimity Clancey (lead image) and seasoned national and international news correspondent Adam Hegarty join Liz Hayes, Tara Brown, Nick McKenzie and Amelia Adams on the program.  While Clancey and Hegarty will be […]

London, UK - July 31, 2018: The buttons of the app Reddit, surrounded by Pinterest, Whatsapp, and other apps on the screen of an iPhone.
  • Technology

Reddit To Go Public In March

Reddit looking to go public. And by that we mean list on the stock market, not reveal some lascivious secret.