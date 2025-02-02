Nine Pinches Uber’s Julia Edwards To Lead Programmatic Sales

Nine has appointed Julia Edwards as its director – programmatic sales, to spearhead growth across Broadcast Video On Demand (BVOD), Audio and Publishing.

Most recently Uber Advertising’s head of strategic verticals and CPG, Edwards will oversee Nine’s programmatic team and drive the sales strategy, grow revenue and market share across 9Now and Nine’s suite of digital assets in the publishing and audio divisions.

She will report into Nick Young, Nine’s commercial director – digital.

Edwards has extensive experience in programmatic advertising, having previously worked as Yahoo’s commercial director and sales director (NSW); head of partnerships – Foxtel & Global Partners at Multi Channel Network; as well as stints at Seven and Everguide.

“I am thrilled to welcome Julia to Nine,” said Young.

“With her depth of experience across the media industry and expertise in the programmatic space, she will be pivotal in driving our business forward across 9Now, Publishing and Audio.”

Julia Edwards said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of Nine’s growth, helping connect programmatic advertisers with premium inventory across Nine’s video, audio, and publishing assets. Together, we will be focused on driving transparency, collaboration, and effectiveness in the dynamic world of total media.”