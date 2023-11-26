Nine Papers Win Big In Roy Morgan Total News Readership Figures

Nine Papers Win Big In Roy Morgan Total News Readership Figures
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



Nine Newspapers have won big in the Total News readership figures released by Roy Morgan for ThinkNewsBrands.

The Australian Financial Review is the country’s most-read premium business masthead, recording a cross-platform readership of 3.4 million people. The Sydney Morning Herald extended its lead over its direct competitor to remain Australia’s most-read news brand with a cross-platform readership of 7.42 million readers. The Age once again maintained its lead as Victoria’s most-read masthead, with a cross-platform readership of 4.9 million

In the last four weeks, 1.1 million people have read a print edition of The Australian Financial Review, with the masthead holding steady year-on-year after experiencing four consecutive quarters of growth. Meanwhile, The Australian has dropped 16% for the same period.

The Monday to Friday print edition recorded massive annual growth of 31% year-on-year, for an average issue readership of 244,000, while the AFR Weekend Saturday print edition has a readership of 190,000, once again posting huge annual growth of 35%.

Highlighting the strength of the Financial Review’s digital offering, nearly 75% of AFR readers engage with the masthead’s online publication.

The Australian Financial Review Magazine continues to dominate Australia’s monthly magazine insert figures, with a print readership of 498,000, which has seen quarterly growth of 1% – its fourth consecutive quarter of growth – and annual growth of 22%. This is the highest quarterly growth result since December 2018.

The Financial Review’s editor in chief, Michael Stutchbury, said the quarterly growth in the Financial Review’s total readership matched the new benchmarks being hit for the masthead’s retail subscriptions and the exceptional growth in its corporate subs. “This is all driven by the exceptional journalism of the Financial Review newsroom, highlighted by last week’s Gold Walkley award for Neil Chenoweth and Edmund Tadros for their PwC investigation over the past year,” Stutchbury said.

Cementing its place as the country’s most read masthead, more than one in three Australian readers choose The Sydney Morning Herald to stay informed. The Herald nearly doubles The Daily Telegraph readership (7.42 million versus The Telegraph’s 3.92 million).

The Monday to Friday print edition recorded an average issue readership of 407,000, displaying growth of 5% year-on-year, while Saturday’s print edition recorded annual growth of 6%.

The Sun Herald print edition increased its annual readership, up by 5% year-on-year and is read by 439,000 people every Sunday. In the last four weeks, 1.7 million people on average have read a print edition of the Herald.

“These latest results are another reminder that the Herald is in an incredibly strong position despite challenges to the media landscape in Australia and around the globe. We have been producing some truly exceptional stories each day, week and month for our valued subscribers. Everyone in the newsroom has worked very hard to achieve these results, and I thank them sincerely,” said Bevan Shields, editor of The Sydney Morning Herald.

The Age also cemented its place as the nation’s second most read news brand after The Sydney Morning Herald and is ahead of its main competitor The Herald Sun by 800,000 people.

The Monday to Friday print edition recorded annual growth of 11% year-on-year, recording a readership of 291,000, while the Saturday edition saw annual growth of 6% with 433,000 print readers. In the last four weeks 1.2 million people on average have read a print edition of The Age.

The Age‘s stellar digital performance, with almost double the readership of its rival Melbourne masthead, is heartening. It shows the appetite for responsible, balanced and independent public interest journalism remains strong in Victoria,” said The Age editor Patrick Elligett.

Across The Herald and The Age, the Good Weekend continues to be Saturday’s most read magazine insert, attracting an average issue print readership of 752,000, which is up 2% on this time last year.

Sunday Life recorded an average issue print readership of 396,000, while a reinvigorated housing market saw Domain record annual growth of 11% with an average issue print readership of 554,000.

Overall, Nine’s Total Publishing assets reached a de-duplicated audience of 16.3 million Australians across print and digital.




Latest News

GPT Appoints Hatched For Full-Service Digital & Paid Media Duties Across Retail Portfolio
  • Marketing

GPT Appoints Hatched For Full-Service Digital & Paid Media Duties Across Retail Portfolio

Hatched has been appointed by ASX-listed Australian property company The GPT Group following a competitive pitch. Lead image: Hatched Sydney Team GPT manages a $32 billion portfolio of assets, including 11 high-quality shopping centres across Australia, such as Melbourne Central, Pacific Fair and Rouse Hill Town Centre. Hatched will work with the GPT retail team […]

The Pistol Named As TikTok Agency Partner
  • Marketing

The Pistol Named As TikTok Agency Partner

Digital solutions media agency, The Pistol, has today been badged as a TikTok Agency Partner. It comes after the announcement that TikTok will expand the TikTok Marketing Partners Program with its new Agency category. As a badged TikTok Agency Partner, The Pistol specialises in creating and optimising highly effective TikTok campaigns for its clients. With […]

Innocean & Hyundai Power Latest Campaign Using The IONIQ Range
  • Campaigns

Innocean & Hyundai Power Latest Campaign Using The IONIQ Range

The race to electric is on as a new era in automotive arrives. As EV adoption continues to grow, Hyundai is launching IONIQ, a range of award-winning, all-electric vehicles to innovate how Australians move into the new electric era, in a new campaign developed by Innocean Australia. The IONIQ range will revolutionise the way Australians […]

Cadbury & AFLW Extend Partnership
  • Media

Cadbury & AFLW Extend Partnership

On the eve of the Preliminary Finals, the AFL has announced that Cadbury has extended its partnership and long-term investment in the AFLW for a further three years. Lead image: (L-R): Kylie Rogers, Daisy Pearce and Stephanie Saliba Together, Cadbury and the AFLW will work to drive the visibility of the league’s elite athletes and […]

🎉 Check Out All The Winners & Grinners From The B&T Awards 2023!!! 🎉
  • Advertising

🎉 Check Out All The Winners & Grinners From The B&T Awards 2023!!! 🎉

Adland’s night of nights took the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney by storm on Friday, with Special managing to scoop its third Grand Prix in four years. Thinkerbell managed to scoop the Advertising Agency of the Year gong, Today The Brave took home the Emerging Agency award, Wavemaker was crowned the Media Agency of the Year […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Well That’s Meta! Mamamia Inspires Highly-Anticipated Binge Comedic Drama ‘Strife’
  • Media

Well That’s Meta! Mamamia Inspires Highly-Anticipated Binge Comedic Drama ‘Strife’

If you work in media you’re used to writing about big cultural moments and TV shows, but now Mamamia has mixed things up by becoming the content. In a couple of weeks, Foxtel’s Binge is dropping its highly-anticipated comedic drama Strife. The plot follows “imperfect” publisher Evelyn Jones who goes from writing a blog on […]