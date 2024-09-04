Nine Bolsters Brand Safety & Contextual Targeting Offering Via Mantis Partnership

Nine has announced a partnership with Mantis, which uses natural language AI to deliver industry-leading brand safety and contextual advertising solutions. The collaboration will enable Nine to better protect the reputations of advertisers using Mantis’ pioneering brand safety and contextual targeting tools.

The strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Mantis’ continued expansion into the APAC region, part of its wider commitment to increase its global presence and deliver its leading brand safety solutions and contextual targeting capabilities to major publishers in every market.

Nine has one of Australia’s most extensive portfolios of publishing assets across news, lifestyle, sport and entertainment. This creates a demand for brand safety targeting solutions for Australian advertisers. While blocklist-based brand safety solutions present challenges to digital news publishers due to the limitations they put on their inventory for advertisers, Mantis’ AI-driven contextual intelligence semantically understands text and media content to more effectively assess its brand safety risk. This not only ensures that brands are able to deliver ads in a safe environment, but also opens up the availability of safe content that was previously blocked by imprecise blocklist-based tools.

The Nine/Mantis partnership will also enhance the precision of ad targeting, allowing brands to reach audiences based on the content they are consuming at any given moment, in turn driving improved engagement for advertisers.

“With AI becoming a key strategic imperative for every business, Nine looked towards how the next generation of AI led brand safety and contextual targeting could assist Nine in providing a competitive advantage. After an extensive global evaluation of brand safety and contextual targeting vendors, Nine selected Mantis as the preferred vendor to take us into the future. Its solution and ease of implementation provides Nine to offer next generation Brand Safety to advertisers, plus also allowing advertisers to leverage our market leading contexti segmentation,” said Angelo Sinibaldi, director – data commercialisation and strategy at Nine.

“The world over, publishers are challenged by treading the line between offering effective brand safety and gaining the maximum returns from their ad inventory. Our partnership with a publisher as established and trusted as Nine highlights the effectiveness of our solutions in delivering these goals. We are incredibly pleased to be expanding our APAC operations further and look forward to bringing our solutions to even more publishers globally,” said Ben Pheloung, general manager at Mantis.