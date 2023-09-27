Nine Appoints New Group Director Of Cybersecurity

Nine has today announced the appointment of Garry Bentlin as its new group director of Cybersecurity. Bentlin will be responsible for leading the ongoing development, implementation and embedding of the cybersecurity strategy and roadmap for Nine.

An exceptional cybersecurity leader, Bentlin brings more than two decades’ of security experience to Nine, honed from IT environments across critical infrastructure and energy, mining, financial services, airlines and transport, major sporting events, and government. His key strengths include developing enterprise cybersecurity visions and implementing programs of work to protect organisations’ data, people and systems.

Bentlin was most recently a partner with PwC Australia, with previous roles including chief information security officer at TransGrid, national cybersecurity director at Deloitte, and various security positions at IBM. He is also currently a member of the executive advisory board for cyber (EABC) at Deakin University.

Nine’s chief information and technology officer, Memo Hayek, said: “Garry’s exceptional expertise and proven track record of delivery in cybersecurity are invaluable assets to our organisation. With his leadership, we are poised to elevate our digital resilience, enhance our capabilities, nurture our people, and continuously safeguard our digital assets”.

Garry Bentlin said: “I am excited to be part of Nine and look forward to working with the broader organisation and cybersecurity team to continue uplifting our capability and ensuring the continued resilience of our operations”.

Garry Bentlin will commence his role as group director of Cybersecurity at Nine on 11 October.