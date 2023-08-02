Nine Adds Mandy Pattinson To Board

Nine Entertainment has appointed Mandy Pattinson as a non-executive director, effective immediately.

Pattinson is currently an executive consultant, drawing on her more than 25 years experience in the media and entertainment industries both locally and internationally.

Prior to this, Pattinson spent more than 10 years at the global media giant, Discovery Communications. In her role as executive vice president and general manager – Australia, New Zealand & Pacific Islands, Pattinson led a team focusing on building audience engagement with local programming, promotion and award-winning production initiatives, driving the rapid growth of Discovery’s brand portfolio across factual, sports, general entertainment and childrens’ subscription TV channels and on-demand services locally in Australia and New Zealand.

Pattinson previously held senior positions in the consumer and multimedia division of Optus across legal, regulatory, television and new media content. Pattinson was also a Board member of ASTRA, the Australian Subscription Television and Radio Association.

Pattinson is a graduate of the Australian Institute of company directors, and has a Master of Laws Degree from the University of NSW (Honours).

In announcing the appointment, chairman Peter Costello said “We are pleased to welcome Mandy to the Nine Board. Mandy has a wealth of experience in the Australian media sector, and brings particular strength in premium subscription television content and multi-platform strategies. We believe Mandy adds valuable skills to our Board as we continue to navigate and build Nine’s position within the Australian media sector.”

Pattinson said “I am thrilled to join the Nine Board in these exciting times. Media has

always been my passion, and Nine is clearly at the forefront of the evolution of the media

sector in Australia. The Group is well-positioned to build on its significant achievements in

repositioning the business for its digital future.”