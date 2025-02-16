Nike & Football Australia Partner With Reko Rennie To Design New Jerseys

Nike and Football Australia have partnered with Kamilaroi artist Reko Rennie to design the Australian National Football Team Collection.

The Collection, which will be unveiled on Friday 21 February 2025.

Football Australia said the collaboration was “deeply rooted” in the shared defining brand essence and proposition of the CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos – ‘Forever Forging Forward’ – which reflects the relentless pursuit of progress, cultural representation and inspiration.

The Matildas and Socceroos will “embody this philosophy” through a bold new kit design, celebrating First Nations storytelling and the profound power of football to connect communities.

Rennie was recently the subject of a major retrospective exhibition at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, the oldest and most visited gallery in Australia. In a first for Australian football, the jersey will feature a design from a 2024 Rennie painting, which was recently displayed in the NGV’s REKOSPECTIVE: The Art of Reko Rennie exhibition.

At the core of the Collection – amongst other elements to be revealed – is a striking motif that draws inspiration from patterns commonly found in First Nations message sticks, used traditionally to pass messages and communication between communities. This symbol of connection, history, and storytelling reflects the shared values of Football Australia, Nike, and Reko Rennie, reinforcing football’s capacity to bring people together across generations, cultures and backgrounds.

Through this, the Collection shares an empowering message of connection and elevates the visibility of the World’s oldest continuous culture on the national and global stage.

This powerful statement on cultural visibility both celebrates the impact of First Nations storytelling and speaks directly to the many communities driving Australia’s most diverse team sport forward, from the grassroots to the national stage.

Nike and Football Australia placed significant importance on fan adoption, ensuring the design would resonate with supporters. The distinctive artistic elements mark a bold new era for the national teams, with a style never seen before in Australian football.

Speaking on the significance of the partnership, Reko Rennie said: “I have a deep connection to the culture of football. Growing up in the western suburbs of Melbourne, I saw first-hand how the game united the local community I was a part of, and what it means to wear the national jersey. To feel part of something bigger”.

“I am proud to have designed this kit, it is a bold statement of cultural visibility, celebrating the diverse communities changing the game for the future – a message of unity from the oldest continuous civilisation on earth to everyone, united through football.”

Nike Pacific VP and GM , Ashley Read, added: “Since the brand’s inception into the beautiful game, Nike Football has been a catalyst for change. Nike are proud to partner with Reko Rennie and Football Australia for this Collection and look forward to seeing Australian’s come together to support their national teams in the new green and gold.”

Football Australia CEO, James Johnson said: “Football is Australia’s most diverse team sport, and its multiculturalism is its superpower. The new national team kits reflect our commitment to innovation, and inspiring the next generation of footballers. ‘Forever Forging Forward’ is more than a brand identity – it’s our guiding philosophy as we shape the future of Australian football.”

In a further show of unity, the new Australia National Football Team Collection will be worn by all Football Australia National Teams – including senior, youth, Paras and Futsal – starting with the CommBank Matildas during February’s SheBelieves Cup and the Subway Socceroos during their Round 3 AFC Asian Qualifiers in March.

The new Australian National Football Team Collection home and away jerseys will be available in men’s, women’s and youth cuts from 8.00am AEDT, Friday 21 February from nike.com and Football Australia online shop, as well as through retail partners rebel, Ultra Football and SPT Football. The jerseys will be priced at $100 AUD for youth sizes and $125 AUD for stadium jerseys and $180 AUD for a match jersey.