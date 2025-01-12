Nights To Get Hotter On The Hit Network: Nic & Loren Chat Dream Gigs & Championing Aussie Music On New Nightly Show

The Hit Network’s night radio is turning up the heat with the launch of The Hot Hits with Nic & Loren, hosted by music industry dynamo Nic Kelly and radio all-star Loren Barry. Premiering tonight at 7 pm, this dynamic duo promises to deliver a fun, fresh, and music-packed show filled with top hits, rising stars, and loads of laughs.



Kelly and Barry aren’t just co-hosts — they’re genuine mates who share a passion for making radio exciting and personal. Their chemistry was evident during a chat with B&T this morning where both shared heartfelt stories about their journeys to what they call a “dream come true”.

Dream Gigs and Teenage Nostalgia

For Kelly, The Hot Hits is a dream come true — literally. Recalling his younger years working on the Central Coast, Kelly shared how he would hang a coat hanger out the window just to catch his favourite night shows. Fast forward 13 years, and he’s now living that dream, bringing his extensive music knowledge and infectious enthusiasm to a national audience.

“Nights radio has been a dream for me since I listened to Tim Lee & Biggsy’s Hot 30 as a teenager on the Central Coast, and to get to do a nightly show that focuses on my greatest love, music, and helps amplify the story of super talented people is life arming and a privilege. I’m unbelievably excited to get to do it with my friend Loren, whose zest for life and music, wit and heart are going to make our show iconic every night,” Kelly explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NIC KELLY (@nickelly.mp3)

His music career speaks volumes. From running his own label, Night High Records, to working with EMI and founding Project U, a music platform for young Aussies, Kelly has long been an advocate for emerging talent. The Hot Hits continues that mission with a segment dedicated to showcasing rising Australian artists.

“I have been around Australian music my entire life, and I see what it takes to make a great Australian star. I think that the best thing about doing this kind of longer-form and deeper conversations with Australian artists is finding out what makes it work for established Australian artists and then seeing that spark in the emerging Australian artists and knowing that they’re going to be all right,” Kelly told B&T.

Loren’s Big Break

For Barry, this is a major career milestone. Starting as part of the Nova FM street team, she made a name for herself as the on-air Casanova for Meshel & Tommy. After producing for Kate, Tim & Marty and later The Marty Sheargold Show on Triple M, The Hot Hits marks her first gig as a full-time co-host.

“It’s honestly surreal. I also grew up listening to night radio, and this is something that I just never thought would happen,” she told B&T.

“Co-hosting The Hot Hits is a dream come true. To now be behind the mic is such a ‘pinch me’ moment,” Barry said. “Getting to work with Nic, who has such a deep passion for music, is an absolute privilege”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loren Barry (@lorenchino)

Barry confessed that while she may not have as much knowledge of the sector as Kelly, she is not trying to hide that from their audience. What she lacks in industry mastery, she makes up for with humour, relatability, and a background in storytelling that is set to balance the show’s vibe perfectly.

“I’m learning too, and I want to be able to share that with the listeners and be completely just myself and not try to be someone else,” she said.

Why This Show Matters

The duo’s passion for Australian music is a driving force behind the show. Kelly has made it his mission to give local artists the spotlight they deserve, and The Hot Hits will be a powerful platform to amplify their voices.

“We’re playing the biggest hits right alongside rising Aussie artists. It’s important to give them that platform, to help increase their market share and showcase the incredible talent here at home,” Kelly told B&T.

“It’s no secret that Australian music is struggling at the moment.

“I’ve been in a bunch of different facets of the music industry, but radio remains a really important part of telling these artists stories. I think the way that we can do that is through genuine conversation, through having a bit of fun with these artists and humanising them for listeners who may not have heard of them before. This remains a really important piece of the puzzle for Australian music.

“I think what helps as well is that we’re playing the big hits at the same time, so we are legitimising these up-and-comers and putting them alongside superstar artists.

What to Expect on The Hot Hits

This isn’t just another chart show. Kelly and Barry are bringing a unique twist to nights with curated segments that keep the energy high and the music flowing. Here’s a taste of what listeners can expect:

• Hot 7 at 7: A definitive countdown of the day’s biggest hits.

• Hot Off the Press: The latest in music news.

• The Local List: A spotlight on emerging Australian artists.

• Hot Drop of the Night: A fresh new track, possibly a global debut, for listeners to discover.

Behind the scenes, the show is backed by a powerhouse production team. Amanda Lee, head of Hit Network content, told B&T that this collaboration will bring together a fresh, passionate team ready to redefine night radio.

“Loren did some filling work for us in breakfast last year. It’s her time. She deserves a show. She’s so great on air and has this beautiful energy, great zest for life, and will relate really well to the audience,” Lee told B&T.

“I haven’t heard anyone better do artist interviews than Nic. He’s got a great passion and knowledge for music. He has great relationships with artists. He really researches them, gets to

know them, and it’s like two friends chatting, and that’s a very unique talent to have.

“It’s just two great mates having a conversation and sharing a great passion for music.

“Together, it’s gonna be a lot of fun. We all have great memories of listening to night radio growing up, whether it’s doing homework or just in the background, and I think that’s what we want to bring back tonight,” she said.

The Hot Hits with Nic & Loren airs Monday to Thursday from 7 pm to 10 pm and Saturdays from 3 pm to 5 pm across the Hit Network. So, grab your headphones, turn up the volume, and get ready for a night of top-tier music, genuine conversation, and non-stop entertainment.

This isn’t just radio — it’s The Hot Hits. Buckle up!