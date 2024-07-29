Nicole Waudby Joins The Nightly As Director Of Commercial Strategy

The Nightly has announced the appointment of Nicole Waudby as director of commercial strategy.

Waudby will lead advertising sales and commercial strategies for the growing digital publication. She has joined The Nightly after an eight-year tenure at News Corp Australia, where she was the general manager of the product integration division and, prior to that role, the general manager of sales for The Australian and Prestige Titles, including Vogue, Travel + Luxury, The List, and Wish.

Before News Corp, Waudby held senior influential sales and strategy leadership positions at Time UK, Bauer Media Group, and ACP Publishing.

“I’m so excited to have someone of Nicole’s calibre on board to help drive The Nightly commercial proposition forward. Her experience in publisher media and working in partnership with major clients and prestige brands will be such an asset,” said Brent Stewart, Seven West Media WA chief sales officer.

Official IPSOS iris industry data shows that 2.3 million people visited The Nightly last month, a 163 per cent increase since March, as readers nationally embrace the news website and its weeknight digital newspaper.

“I am delighted to be joining the team at The Nightly at such a pivotal time. Its fresh approach and take on digital news is resonating and with the audience rapidly growing, the opportunity to define the commercial strategy hand in hand with the platform’s evolution is very exciting,” said Waudby.