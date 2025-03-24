Nick Kyrgios Chooses Battle Royale Victory Over Wimbledon Ahead Of Call Of Duty New Season Launch In April

Nick Kyrgios has said he’d “rather have a 10-game win streak in Verdansk than win the Wimbledon final” ahead of the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 season 3 on 4 April.

With the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 03 just around the corner, Kyrgios has rallied with Activision to retell one of his most legendary match stories.

Verdansk, the original Call of Duty: Warzone map that started it all, is making its return and has been rebuilt from the ground up.

The map has seen a social movement of ‘Verdansk nostalgia’ in the years following its release in 2020.

In a sit-down interview video, Kyrgios reflected on his Warzone experiences during the 2020 lockdown, sharing moments he created with his squad in Verdansk.

“I can’t believe it’s coming back for Black Ops 6 Season 03. Honestly, it’s gonna be epic. I’ve got so many people that I talk to about Call of Duty and like, the fact that it’s coming back…it’s pretty nuts,” he said.

“Verdansk and Warzone was the only thing that got me through 2020. I met people playing online throughout that time that are still some of my good mates. It was one cool thing about that time, we were so restricted with what we could do, and who we could see, so you kind of became close with the database of who you were playing with every day. You’d never met these people before, so they were kind of just like your crew when you went to play,” he added.