NewsletterSports Marketing

NFL Doubles Down Down Under: Raiders & Seahawks Join Global Markets Push

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

The National Football League has announced an expansion of its Global Markets Program (GMP) with the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks joining the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams with rights across both Australia and New Zealand.

Launched in 2022, the Global Markets Program awards NFL clubs international marketing rights to build brand awareness and fandom beyond the U.S., through fan engagement, events, commercial opportunities and NFL Flag development.

In total, 29 clubs will participate in the program across 21 international markets – up from 25 clubs across 19 markets in 2024 – as the NFL continues to prioritise global growth and connecting with more fans across markets around the world.

Both the Raiders and the Seahawks have been a part of the GMP program in previous seasons, expanding to new markets in 2025.

“We’re thrilled to have two additional teams as part of the Global Markets Program across both Australia and New Zealand,” said NFL Australia & New Zealand general manager Charlotte Offord. “The Raiders and the Seahawks are two incredible franchises that already have established fanbases in-market. With over eight million NFL fans across the region, we look forward to working with these clubs to create more experiences for fans locally”.

Global Markets Program updates for 2025

FOUR NEW CLUBS

  • Baltimore Ravens: Granted rights in the United Kingdom.
  • Green Bay Packers: Granted rights across Germany, Ireland and the United Kingdom.
  • Los Angeles Chargers: Granted rights in Greece.
  • Washington Commanders: Granted rights in the United Arab Emirates.

TWO NEW MARKETS

  • Greece: Los Angeles Chargers.
  • United Arab Emirates: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders.

Existing GMP clubs expanding rights to additional markets

In 2025, nine clubs that currently hold GMP rights will expand to additional countries, acquiring between one and three territories per club (see full Club rights chart below).

  • Arizona Cardinals: Adding Canada.
  • Detroit Lions: Adding Brazil.
  • Indianapolis Colts: Adding Switzerland (now across entire DACH region).
  • Kansas City Chiefs: Adding Spain, Ireland and United Kingdom.
  • Las Vegas Raiders: Adding Australia and New Zealand.
  • Los Angeles Rams: Adding United Arab Emirates.
  • Philadelphia Eagles: Adding Brazil.
  • San Francisco 49ers: Adding United Arab Emirates.
  • Seattle Seahawks: Adding Australia and New Zealand

NFL clubs can apply for rights to international markets by submitting proposals to the International Committee for review each spring. Clubs are awarded rights for a five-year term through the program and during this period can pursue activities that are consistent with what they can do in their home domestic market, in their awarded international markets.

Related posts:

  1. Spotlight On Sponsors: Unilever Commits To Rugby World Cup Until 2029
  2. Ray White Goes Big With Landmark AFL Sponsorship Across Five States
  3. Atlassian Makes Global Mark With Williams Racing At Melbourne Grand Prix
  4. Taboola: 75% Of Marketers Don’t Get Social Bang-For-Buck Citing Audience Fatigue & Saturation – Though They’ve Not Completely Given Up Hope
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Which Channels Are Creating Success For (Some Of) Australia’s Top CMOs
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Albanese Defends News Bargaining Code & Social Media Ban As Trump’s Tariffs Drop
The Works Resurfaces As Capgemini’s Frog
Julie Dormand Launches The Culture Creator To Transform Workplace Culture & Employee Experience
Register Lost your password?