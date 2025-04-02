NFL Doubles Down Down Under: Raiders & Seahawks Join Global Markets Push

The National Football League has announced an expansion of its Global Markets Program (GMP) with the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks joining the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams with rights across both Australia and New Zealand.

Launched in 2022, the Global Markets Program awards NFL clubs international marketing rights to build brand awareness and fandom beyond the U.S., through fan engagement, events, commercial opportunities and NFL Flag development.

In total, 29 clubs will participate in the program across 21 international markets – up from 25 clubs across 19 markets in 2024 – as the NFL continues to prioritise global growth and connecting with more fans across markets around the world.

Both the Raiders and the Seahawks have been a part of the GMP program in previous seasons, expanding to new markets in 2025.

“We’re thrilled to have two additional teams as part of the Global Markets Program across both Australia and New Zealand,” said NFL Australia & New Zealand general manager Charlotte Offord. “The Raiders and the Seahawks are two incredible franchises that already have established fanbases in-market. With over eight million NFL fans across the region, we look forward to working with these clubs to create more experiences for fans locally”.

Global Markets Program updates for 2025

FOUR NEW CLUBS

Baltimore Ravens: Granted rights in the United Kingdom.

Green Bay Packers: Granted rights across Germany, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Los Angeles Chargers: Granted rights in Greece.

Washington Commanders: Granted rights in the United Arab Emirates.

TWO NEW MARKETS

Greece: Los Angeles Chargers.

United Arab Emirates: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders.

Existing GMP clubs expanding rights to additional markets

In 2025, nine clubs that currently hold GMP rights will expand to additional countries, acquiring between one and three territories per club (see full Club rights chart below).

Arizona Cardinals: Adding Canada.

Detroit Lions: Adding Brazil.

Indianapolis Colts: Adding Switzerland (now across entire DACH region).

Kansas City Chiefs: Adding Spain, Ireland and United Kingdom.

Las Vegas Raiders: Adding Australia and New Zealand.

Los Angeles Rams: Adding United Arab Emirates.

Philadelphia Eagles: Adding Brazil.

San Francisco 49ers: Adding United Arab Emirates.

Seattle Seahawks: Adding Australia and New Zealand

NFL clubs can apply for rights to international markets by submitting proposals to the International Committee for review each spring. Clubs are awarded rights for a five-year term through the program and during this period can pursue activities that are consistent with what they can do in their home domestic market, in their awarded international markets.